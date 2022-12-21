President Zelensky flies to Washington in plane guarded by Nato spy-crafts and fighter jets

President Zelensky walks on a train platform in Poland before flying to Washington - Getty Images

A Nato spy plane was dispatched to scout the North Sea on Wednesday before the aircraft reported to be carrying Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington arrived in the area.

Soon after the Ukrainian president, believed to be on board a US Air Force flight, entered the airspace over the expanse of water, known to be patrolled by Russian submarines, he was greeted by an F-15 fighter jet, launched from a base in Britain.

The aerial activity, off the coast of North East England, appeared to be part of a carefully coordinated security effort to protect Mr Zelensky on his first overseas visit since Russia invaded his country earlier this year.

He will arrive in Washington on Wednesday afternoon for a summit with US President Joe Biden and other politicians.

The Ukrainian leader is also expected to make an address to a joint session of Congress.

In a statement on Twitter, Mr Zelensky said: “On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defence capabilities of Ukraine.”

On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of 🇺🇦. In particular, @POTUS and I will discuss cooperation between 🇺🇦 and 🇺🇸. I will also have a speech at the Congress and a number of bilateral meetings. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 21, 2022

Thousands of flight-tracking enthusiasts logged on to commercially-available applications and websites to monitor the progress of the flight, codenamed SAM910, as it travelled from Rzeszow airport, Poland, to Joint Base Andrews, a 30-minute drive from the White House.

The US Air Force Boeing C-40B arrived at the Polish airfield, the same used by Nato allies to deliver weapons to Ukraine, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, after a short flight over from the Ramstein military base in Germany.

With Mr Zelensky believed to be safely on board, the aircraft departed Rzeszow for Washington at 8.15am local time.

President Biden and other US politicians will meet President Zelensky for a summit in Washington - Susan Walsh/AP

Roughly an hour before, a Boeing Awacs (Airborne warning and control) surveillance plane was sent from its base in Geilenkirchen, Germany, to patrol over the North Sea, circling the waters.

And as the flight reported to be carrying the Ukrainian president approached the North Sea, a US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet was dispatched to the area from its base in Mildenhall, Suffolk.

Awacs and F-15s are known to work closely together in the North Sea.

The fighter jet returned to base shortly after the US Air Force Boeing C-40B entered Scottish airspace.

A video recording shared on social media appeared to show the moment Scottish air traffic controllers welcomed the jet into the area.

But it soon dropped off of open source trackers, only appearing for a brief period off the coast of Greenland in the Atlantic Ocean.