President Zelensky accuses Russia of evading sanctions to arm itself

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system drives in Red Square during a military parade on Victory Day. (via REUTERS)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia is using a network of suppliers to evade international sanctions designed to stop it from making missiles and other weapons.

He did not name the countries and companies he said were helping Russia acquire technology with the emphasis on producing missiles.

Russia has launched hundreds of missiles against Ukrainian targets since last October.

A woman reacts as she looks at the body of her daughter killed during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv. (REUTERS)

“Unfortunately, the terrorist state manages to use the technologies of the world through a network of suppliers, manages to bypass international sanctions,” he said.

The Ukrainian leader said his government was well aware of Russia’s efforts to evade sanctions and will seek to ensure “there are no products of the free world in Russian missiles”.

In April, a senior Zelensky aide said Ukrainian forces were finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine as Western supplies are squeezed by sanctions.

China has denied sending military equipment to Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Peter Nicholls/PA) (PA Wire)

It comes after the US ambassador to South Africa accused the country of supplying weapons to Russia despite its professed neutrality in the war in Ukraine.

Reuben Brigety claimed a Russian ship was loaded with ammunition and arms in Cape Town last December.

Mr Brigety referred to the docking of a cargo ship in the Simon’s Town naval base between 6 and 8 December last year which he was “confident” was loaded with weapons and ammunition “as it made its way back to Russia”.

In the wake of the allegations, the South African government announced the establishment of an independent inquiry led by a retired judge, a spokesman for the president’s office said.