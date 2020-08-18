President Trump's Younger Brother May Have a White House Funeral, He Says

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Robert Trump (left) hugs his brother Donald Trump after the president-elect delivered his acceptance speech in the early morning hours of Nov. 9, 2016, in New York City

President Donald Trump said Monday morning that his younger brother, Robert Trump, may be memorialized in a funeral service held at the White House on Friday.

"We’re looking at Friday, and we may do just a small service right here in the White House for my brother," the president, 74, told reporters. "We’re looking at doing that. That would be, I think, a great honor to him. I think he’d be greatly honored."

Of Robert, who died last weekend in New York City, he continued: "He loved our country so much. He was so proud of what we were doing and what we are doing for our country. So I think it would be appropriate."

Robert died at 71 after a summer of ill health, including a sudden hospitalization only days before the president is set to give his acceptance speech to the Republican National Convention.

The White House announced his death on Saturday.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace," the president, 74, said in a statement then.

He had visited his brother in New York City on Friday.

Diane Bondaress/AP/Shutterstock Robert Trump (left) and his older brother Donald Trump in 1999

The New York Times reported that Robert had suffered brain bleeds after a fall, but a cause of death was not made public.

The more retiring Trump in a clan defined by his older brother's real estate billions and headline-grabbing ways, Robert had been living in Long Island in recent years.

His career included a stint as an investment banker before he went to work for his brother and father, according to The Washington Post. Articles about Robert also inevitably recounted friction between him and his older brother when Robert came to work on the flailing Taj Mahal casino.

The Trumps' oldest brother, Fred Trump Jr., died in 1981 at 42 years old after years of alcoholism. (Patriarch Fred Trump Sr. died two decades ago, followed by his wife.)

Trump Jr.'s daughter, Mary Trump, went public earlier this year in a scathing memoir about the president and their family — a book which also depicted the younger Robert sometimes being tormented by his brother Donald.

Robert unsuccessfully tried to fight the tell-all in court, calling it a "disgrace."