Breach in security: President Trump's golf scores were hacked

President Trump's account on the USGA’s Golf Handicap and Information Network was hacked recently. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

In a shocking turn of events, President Donald Trump’s account has been hacked.

Fortunately, no national secrets appear to be compromised, just his golf scores.

Trump’s account on the Golf Handicap and Information Network posted its first official score in seven months, and it was an incredibly impressive 68, which would be a personal best public score. Given his history of allegedly cheating while golfing and the fact that Trump’s next most recent posted score was a 96, there were certainly red flags about how possible that was.

After four more scores were added to his page — underwhelming scores of 101, 100, 108 and 102 — a USGA spokesperson confirmed that Trump’s account had been hacked and that none of the five most recent scores were made by the president or his team.

“... We are taking corrective action to remove the scores and partnering with our allied golf associations and their member clubs to determine the origin of the issue.” @USGA — Alex Raskin (@RaskinDailyMail) May 18, 2019

This isn’t even the first time that Trump’s account erroneously added a score of 68. Back in 2017, someone posted that exact same score to his account before it was quickly taken down, so perhaps a bizarre copycat liar is on the loose.

The GHIN site is not known for its tight security, so it would not be particularly hard to hack into someone’s account. The good news is the false golf scores are good for a laugh but won’t have much harm to the public beyond some hot take columns.

