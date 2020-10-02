President Trump, at 'serious risk' of COVID-19 complications according to experts, takes experimental drug

Hours after taking to Twitter to announce that both he and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19, President Donald Trump was hospitalized on Friday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

On Friday, (after news broke that aide Hope Hicks tested positive) the president was treated with an 8 gram dose of an “antibody cocktail” by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron, according to a letter released by White House physician Dr. Sean P. Conley, along with zinc, vitamin D and a heartburn medication and aspirin. “As of this afternoon, the president remains fatigued but in good spirits,” the doctor wrote. However, as a “precautionary measure,” Trump was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. for, according to the White House, “the next few days.”

Melania Trump is experiencing a mild cough and a headache and the rest of the Trump family tested negative for COVID-19, said Conley. In an afternoon tweet, Eric Trump called his father “a true warrior” and asked for prayers from the public. The president himself tweeted out an brief video saying, “I think I am doing very well.”

On Tuesday, Regeneron shared in a press release that in a seamless medical trial, the drug showed signs of reducing a patient’s viral load (the amount of virus particles), symptoms in non-hospitalized patients and the number of medical visits by providing antibodies in patients who haven’t produced their own. The experimental treatment, administered via injection or intravenously, has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is not generally available. However, Regeneron’s co-founder Dr. Leonard S. Schleifer told the New York Times that Trump’s medical team sought permission to use the drug, a request that was approved by the FDA. Schliefer added that using the experimental drug wasn’t too unusual however, “When it’s the president of the United States, of course, that gets — obviously — gets our attention.”

While individuals of all ages can develop severe illness from COVID-19, experts say Trump’s physical size and age put him at a much elevated risk of complications from the virus. According to the Mayo Clinic, these complications include “pneumonia and trouble breathing, organ failure, heart problems, acute respiratory distress syndrome, blood clots, acute kidney injury and other viral and bacterial infections.”

President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, one day after appearing at a campaign rally in Minnesota, pictured above. Here's why he's at serious risk of severe illness. (Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP) More

To be sure, Trump’s chances of recovery are still high. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent data, of the 392,916 people between the ages of 65 to 74 who have contracted COVID-19, 31,284 have died. That means Trump, who is 74 and considered obese, has roughly a 90 percent chance of survival. But experts say it’s important that he — and others with similar risk factors — take the virus seriously.

“He’s at serious risk; this is not a joke,” says Yahoo Life Medical Contributor Dr. Dara Kass. The CDC notes that obesity can triple the risk of hospitalization for those with COVID-19. But more recent research has painted an even more grim picture. A study published in the journal Wiley in late August found that people with obesity are 113 percent more likely to be hospitalized, 74 percent more likely to be admitted to an intensive care unit and 48 percent more likely to die.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, says that those with obesity are less equipped to fight off disease. “Obesity itself is a metabolic condition where you have derangements in your metabolism and less physiological reserve,” says Adalja. “You have less lung capacity and in many cohort studies of individuals with COVID-19, those two factors have prominently been displayed as markers for risk for severe illness.”