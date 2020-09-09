President Trump unveils new list of potential Supreme Court nominees to boost his re-election campaign

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump unveiled a new list of potential Supreme Court nominees Wednesday in an effort to energize the conservative legal movement and help his flagging re-election campaign.

The list, fashioned after those he put out during his 2016 race for the White House, when there was an existing vacancy, is intended to elevate the nation's highest court as an issue in 2020 – and put pressure on Democratic nominee Joe Biden to follow suit.

Its release – eight days after Trump had suggested it would be unveiled – came as the White House was seeking to counter assertions in Bob Woodward's new book that Trump purposely downplayed the COVID-19 threat for months despite recognizing its deadly potential.

The list of 20 new names is composed of federal appeals and district court judges, U.S. senators and others who he might nominate to the high court if given the chance in a second term. They include Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

But one name on Trump's earlier list – Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who he placed on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit – is said to be a possible nominee even sooner should ailing Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, leave the bench this year.

Other leading contenders for Trump's third high court nomination include Judge Amul Thapar of the 6th Circuit appeals court, a favorite of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Judge Neomi Rao, a relatively recent appointee to the District of Columbia Circuit appeals court and a favorite of many conservatives.

Trump's first two Supreme Court nominees have solidified the court's conservative majority. Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, 53, was confirmed in April of 2017 to succeed the late Associate Justice Antonin Scalia, who had passed away 14 months earlier. Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, 55, was confirmed in October of 2018 after a bitter battle that included allegations of sexual assault in high school, charges that he denied.

Republicans have more to gain if their focus on the courts, honed in 2016, translates into another victory this fall. That would put them in position to replace Ginsburg if she is unable to serve another four years. The next oldest justice, Stephen Breyer, 82, also is a member of the liberal wing.

The president's even greater influence on the federal courts has come at the circuit and district court levels. He has won confirmation of more than 200 judges in all, including 53 circuit court judges. In doing so, he has flipped three circuit courts from having a majority of judges named by Democratic presidents to having a Republican majority.

That only raises the stakes for November. The next president and Senate majority will confront both a deeply divided Supreme Court and equally divided federal appeals courts, which handle most of the nation's controversial legal issues.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court: Donald Trump releases new list of potential nominees