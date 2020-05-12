President Trump tweets support for Elon Musk as Tesla reopens Calif. car factory amid pandemic

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s dispute with county authorities over the reopening of the company’s California car factory was injected into President Donald Trump’s Twitterstream today.

Musk has been warring with Alameda County health officials over the requirements for the Fremont factory’s reopening after a shutdown mandated due to the coronavirus outbreak. On Monday, he said he’d be “on the line” at the factory and dared authorities to arrest him.

The Washington Post reports Musk’s defiance has become a “symbol of the reopening movement” in the tech industry, and Trump brought more attention to the case. “California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!’ he tweeted.