President Trump Says Steve Jobs Would “Not Be Happy” About His Wife “Wasting Money” On The Atlantic

President Trump said Sunday that the late Apple cofounder Steve Jobs wouldn’t like his wife Laurene Powell Jobs, “wasting money” on The Atlantic, the media outlet where she’s a major stakeholder.

Trump is angry at the publication for its recent article claiming he disparaged slain military members as “losers” and “suckers.” Supporters of the President have denied the claims.

“Steve Jobs would not be happy that his wife is wasting money he left her on a failing Radical Left Magazine that is run by a con man (Goldberg) and spews FAKE NEWS & HATE,” the president wrote on Twitter. The “Goldberg” is Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor who wrote the article. “Call her, write her, let her know how you feel!!!”

Jobs apparently is a major financial supporter of Joe Biden, Trump’s opponent in the 2020 presidential election.

“This is more made up Fake News given by disgusting & jealous failures in a disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election!,” Trump said.

