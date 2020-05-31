President Trump Says ANTIFA Will Be Declared “Terrorist Organization”

Click here to read the full article.

President Donald Trump has just tweeted out that ANTIFA, the anti-facist group that has been involved in street protests for several years, will be designated as a Terrorist Organization.

Trump gave no other details in his early communications, but it marks a major step in limiting actions by the mask-wearing group that has been at the heart of many major protests.

The American Civil Liberties Union said on its website that the USA Patriot Act “expanded the definition of terrorism to cover “”domestic,”” as opposed to international, terrorism. A person engages in domestic terrorism if they do an act “dangerous to human life” that is a violation of the criminal laws of a state or the United States, if the act appears to be intended to: (i) intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or (iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination or kidnapping.

“Additionally, the acts have to occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States and if they do not, may be regarded as international terrorism.

“Section 802 does not create a new crime of domestic terrorism. However, it does expand the type of conduct that the government can investigate when it is investigating “terrorism.” The USA PATRIOT Act expanded governmental powers to investigate terrorism, and some of these powers are applicable to domestic terrorism.

We’ll update as more information becomes available.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020





