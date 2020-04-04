President Trump holds call with commissioners of pro sports leagues

Roger Goodell and Donald Trump in 2008. (File photo: Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

President Trump held a conference call with commissioners of America’s major sports leagues Saturday. The White House deemed the call off the record, according to the AP.

Trump is scheduled to address the nation at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, and may be discussing the contents of the call at that point.

Slated for the call, according to multiple sources, were: the NBA’s Adam Silver, the WNBA’s Cathy Engelbert, MLB’s Rob Manfred, the NFL’s Roger Goodell, the NHL’s Gary Bettman, the PGA Tour’s Jay Monahan, the LPGA’s Michael Whan, the UFC’s Dana White, WWE’s Vince McMahon, NASCAR’s Steve Phelps, and MLS’s Don Garber. Initial reports indicated that no representative of the NCAA was on the call.

McMahon’s presence on the list was interesting but not surprising. While WWE isn’t a professional sports league — it’s “sports entertainment” — McMahon himself has been a longtime friend of the president. Trump had appeared in WWE storylines over the years prior to his term in office. WWE’s Wrestlemania 36 will take place this weekend on pay-per-view.

Like McMahon, White has been seeking to keep a sense of normalcy around his operations in profoundly abnormal times. UFC 249 is slated to take place in two weeks at a still-undisclosed location, even though one of the headliners, Khabib Nurmagomedov, is trapped in Russia at the moment because of closed borders.

White and Monahan are among those who have spoken with the president in recent weeks. On March 13, as sports across the country were closing down, White recounted what the president and vice president told him in their call.

“They’re saying be cautious, be careful, but live your life and stop panicking,” he said at the time. “Everybody is panicking and instead of panicking, we’re actually getting out there and working with doctors and health officials and the government to figure out how we keep the sport safe and continue to put on events.”

Sports that were in progress at the time of the pandemic outbreak have seen their seasons indefinitely suspended. The NBA and NHL continue to insist that their seasons will resume, and NASCAR plans to hold all of its races over the course of a compressed schedule.

Golf, however, has canceled many tournaments outright. The NFL continues to insist it will operate on its previously defined schedule, including the annual draft later this month and the season kickoff on Sept. 10.

While commissioners, players and fans are eager for games to restart, the truth is that there are substantial hurdles remaining to opening gates and welcoming back fans into games. The NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, noted the scope of this problem earlier this week: “As long as we’re still in a place where a single individual tests positive for the virus that you have to quarantine every single person who was in contact with them in any shape, form or fashion, then I don’t think you can begin to think about reopening a team sport. Because we’re going to have positive cases for a very long time.”

