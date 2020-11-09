President Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper after contentious tenure

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump fired Defense Secretary Monday days after his election loss to Joe Biden and following a series of clashes between Esper and Trump over the withdrawal of U.S. forces from key bases abroad, using active-duty troops to quell domestic protests and banning Confederate emblems from military installations.

Esper, 56, had been serving as Army secretary when Trump chose him in July 2019 to replace Patrick Shanahan who had resigned as acting Defense chief after USA TODAY reported about his tumultous personal life.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter.

"Mark Esper has been terminated," Trump tweeted. "I would like to thank him for his service."

He named Christopher Miller, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center as acting Defense secretary.

The tweet was a sign that Trump plans to be active for the next two-and-a-half months, even as he contests the election.

That includes personnel moves. Trump is considering dismissing FBI Director Christopher Wray, aides said; they also expect CIA Director Gina Haspel to depart.

Esper's tenure at the Pentagon was packed with controversy and danger: Trump's decision to intervene in the military justice system to avert penalties for troops accused of war crimes; the Navy's firing of Capt. Brett Crozier after he sought aid for his COVID-19-stricken aircraft carrier; and the targeted killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani that prompted a counterattack that wounded more 100 troops.

The relationship between Trump and Esper began unraveling quickly this summer. Trump went so far as mock his name in a briefing with reporters, saying, "Some people call him 'Yesper,'" a dig at Esper for what had been seen as his willingness to accommodate Trump.

Trump has been pushing for the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and from bases located in Germany and South Korea, longtime allies. On July 29, Esper announced that 11,000 U.S. troops would be leaving Germany, relocating to U.S. and Italian bases.

Esper had portrayed the move as a strategic move that afforded the Pentagon greater flexibility in confronting adversaries such as Russia and China. Trump demolished that explanation within an hour, telling reporters that Germany was "delinquent" in its payments to NATO.

Esper differed with Trump over the display of Confederate emblems and names at military installations. Trump slapped him down after Esper had expressed openness to renaming 10 military bases named after Confederate generals.

And Esper circumvented Trump on display of the Confederate battle flag at U.S. military installations. Trump has called shows of the flag a matter of free speech and not racism. Esper established a rule that relegated displays of flags to those approved by the Pentagon. The Confederate flag did not make the list.

After protesters marched in cities across the country, including Washington, DC, following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Trump urged a crackdown.

President Donald Trump stands outside St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Part of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night.

Esper referred to American streets as battle space that governors needed to dominate, a phrase he later said he regretted. But he resisted invoking the Insurrection Act that would have allowed active-duty troops, some poised in June on the outskirts of Washington, to quell disturbances.

Trump's June 1 address promising to be a "law and order" president came as officers used projectiles, gas canisters and shields to force hundreds of protesters from Lafayette Square near the White House, drawing criticism that excessive force was used on peaceful demonstrators. The president then walked through the square to St. John's Church, where he posed for photos with a Bible.

