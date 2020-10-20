President Trump Cuts 60 Minutes Interview Short (Report)

President Donald Trump‘s forthcoming 60 Minutes interview apparently fell short of expectations.

According to CNN, Trump abruptly ended his sit-down with host Lesley Stahl after 45 minutes on Tuesday, and failed to return later for a joint Q&A with Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump’s democratic rival Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris were also interviewed for this Sunday’s special election-themed 60 Minutes.

Without addressing his alleged walk-out, Trump — whose anti-mask rhetoric came back to haunt him when he contracted COVID-19 last month — took aim at Stahl on Twitter for not wearing a mask on White House grounds. “Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me,” he wrote, before cryptically adding, “Much more to come.”

TVLine has reached out to CBS News for comment.

More from TVLine

Best of TVLine