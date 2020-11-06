President Trump Claims Election Fraud Without Evidence, Blasts ‘Big Media’ and ‘Big Tech’

President Trump claimed on Thursday, without evidence, that the election is being stolen from him, and blasted “Big Media” and “Big Tech” for so-called interference.

Trump made a lengthy address from the White House briefing room, his first appearance since early Wednesday morning. He claimed that he will win if “legal votes” are counted, but alleged that local election officials are working to hand the victory to Joe Biden.

“If you count the legal votes I easily win,” he said. “If you count the illegal votes they can try to steal the election from us.”

Trump made the claims without offering supporting evidence. He cited several legal cases around the country, where his campaign has alleged that Republican observers were not allowed to view the counting process.

“There’s going to be a lot of litigation,” he said. “It’s going to end up perhaps at the highest court in the land. We can’t have an election stolen like this.”

Trump had earlier made a series of similar claims on Twitter, where they were flagged for being potentially misleading. One read “STOP THE FRAUD!”

MSNBC cut away from the briefing after Trump’s opening remarks. CNN carried the briefing, but warned that it would likely contain misinformation.

“The president is watching the lights go out on his presidency,” CNN correspondent Jim Acosta said before the briefing.

Acosta suggested that the president’s remarks should come with a Surgeon General’s warning: “What you’re about to hear from the president of the United States may not be in line with the facts, may be hazardous to your democracy.”

The race remains too close to call, but Joe Biden is holding leads in enough states to claim the presidency. His team also said he is likely to emerge the winner in Pennsylvania, where Trump is currently ahead by about 75,000 votes. Biden also is trailing by just a few thousand votes in Georgia, and could claim a win there.

Trump’s campaign has gone to court in Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan, but has not succeeded in stopping the vote counting.

