Jennifer Griffin Defends Reporting & “Unimpeachable” Sources After President Ordered Fox News Fire Her – Update

UPDATE: Jennifer Griffin has fired back at President Donald Trump after he questioned her reporting. The Fox News correspondent phoned into Neil Cavuto’s show on Saturday defending her “straight down the middle” reporting and her sources.

“I can tell you that my sources are unimpeachable,” Griffen told Cavuto. “I feel very confident in what we have reported at Fox.”

Griffin also stood by the credibility of her sources, noting that they are not anonymous to her and that she doubts “they are anonymous to the president,” as well. She went on to explain that people have been reluctant to step forward and speak about the President, after seeing how he “destroyed” people who have crossed him and how he has “weaponized” Twitter.

“I’m a reporter and it was my job to report what I heard,” she said.

PREVIOUS: President Donald Trump has pushed back against Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, who backed up some of the allegations reported in a controversial story by The Atlantic accusing Trump of disparaging slain U.S. military veterans.



Griffin cited two anonymous former “senior” U.S. officials in her reporting, saying they confirmed “key parts” of The Atlantic‘s story. However, she added that the sources could not confirm “the most salacious” part.

On Thursday evening, The Atlantic reported that President Donald Trump had referred to dead American World War I troops in France as “losers” and “suckers” in 2018; and that he canceled a trip to a military cemetery because he did not want his hair wet.

Trump called on Fox to fire Griffin for her report, likening it to the so-called “Dirty Dossier” that wrongly sparked the years-long investigation of Russian collusion with his administration.

As expected, Griffin received tweeted support from colleagues in journalism for her reporting and track record, while Trump supporters lined up on the President’s team.

Jennifer Griffin of Fox News Did Not Confirm ‘Most Salacious‘ Part of Atlantic Story https://t.co/rUpbSWhHac via @BreitbartNews All refuted by many witnesses. Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting. Never even called us for comment. @FoxNews is gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2020





