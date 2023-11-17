President of Topgolf Callaway Brands Oliver Brewer Buys 2.5% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) should definitely note that the President, Oliver Brewer, recently paid US$9.98 per share to buy US$349k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.5%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Topgolf Callaway Brands

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Adebayo Ogunlesi for US$1.9m worth of shares, at about US$19.45 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$11.61. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Topgolf Callaway Brands insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about US$16.71. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Topgolf Callaway Brands Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Topgolf Callaway Brands insiders own 12% of the company, currently worth about US$249m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Topgolf Callaway Brands Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Topgolf Callaway Brands. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Topgolf Callaway Brands has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

