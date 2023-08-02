Taylor Swift should just strike out and run for president

Taylor Swift - Getty

It’s hard to go anywhere in LA right now without driving past picket lines. Outside Fox, Universal, Netflix and other studios, the lines have been there since May, when the Writers Guild of America began their strike. A little over two weeks ago, they were joined by thousands of actors, who have vowed not to appear in films or promote movies during the stoppage. Then, the other morning, I woke up to a new strike: to the drums and chants of striking workers outside a nearby hotel – and hotels across the city.

But when I went to watch the strikers in action, I was confused. Why were they brandishing pictures of Taylor Swift? As the mother of an 11-year-old girl, I realise that very little in life can’t be linked in some wild tangent to the US singer. “Did you know that Taylor also loves raspberry-walnut vinaigrette?” Nevertheless, this threw me… until I opened the Los Angeles Times to find a full-page open letter from hotel workers to Swift, imploring her to postpone her forthcoming series of LA concerts in support.

“Your shows make our hotels a lot of money,” wrote the group. “In Los Angeles, hotels are doubling and tripling what they charge because you are coming. They also add junk fees on rooms, just like Ticketmaster does. But we see none of it.”

They’re right to fight for a fair wage in a high cost-of-living state such as California, as well as basic workplace dignity, but is Swift really the answer?

My daughter was shocked that I’d even ask the question – and maybe she’s right. I mean, Swift single-handedly saved the music industry. She single-handedly got thousands of young women to register to vote ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. I doubt there’s much she can’t do, if she sets her mind to it.

Maybe we should give up any pretence of her simply being an incredible artist and performer and get her elected President. It’s been a long time coming – according to a recent survey she is already viewed more favourably by voters than either Trump, Biden and DeSantis. Although perhaps Swift wouldn’t need to be in office to sort out fair pay for those hotel workers, the cost-of-living crisis, the economy, Israel-Palestine and the threat of AI.

Given reports that her recent concerts at Seattle’s Lumen Field caused enough commotion for it to register as the equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, I’d hate to think what kind of a rumpus fans would make if we forced her to give up the day job.

