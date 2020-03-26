President, political office holders to take 3 months pay cut: DPM Heng

Heng Swee Keat presenting Budget 2020 in Parliament, 18 Feb. (Source: Screen shot from MOF video)

SINGAPORE — The President and all political office holders will be taking a total pay cut of three months, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Thursday (26 March).

The announcement by Heng when he unveiled a $48 billion Resilience Budget to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Parliament comes almost a month after he revealed that President Halimah Yacob and all political office holders would take a one month pay cut in his Budget 2020 speech on 28 February.





MORE TO COME