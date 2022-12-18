President of Merchants Capital Corp Michael Dury Just Bought 11% More Shares In Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Potential Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) shareholders may wish to note that the President of Merchants Capital Corp, Michael Dury, recently bought US$234k worth of stock, paying US$24.62 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 11%.

Merchants Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Vice Chairman, Randall Rogers, sold US$280k worth of shares at a price of US$28.00 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$24.42. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Randall Rogers.

Michael Dury bought 14.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$24.18. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Does Merchants Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Merchants Bancorp insiders own 43% of the company, worth about US$454m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Merchants Bancorp Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Merchants Bancorp insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Merchants Bancorp.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

