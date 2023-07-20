President Macron reshuffles cabinet in bid to turn page on France's crises

French President Emmanuel Macron has reshuffled his government as he looks to move on from a series of crises since his re-election last year, government sources said on Thursday.

After weeks of speculation that he might change prime minister, Macron had already said earlier in the week that he would stick with under-fire Elisabeth Borne.

Since his re-election last May, Macron has faced months of fierce street protests over a deeply unpopular pensions reform.

He was forced into crisis management again late last month when riots erupted nationwide after a police officer shot dead a teenager during a traffic stop.

Advisors and ministers had long argued over whether Macron should carry out a major overhaul of his cabinet to signal a fresh start, but in the end the changes were limited.

Education, interior, health

The highest-profile change saw the replacement of Pap Ndiaye, France's first black education minister, who despite a solid intellectual profile was seen as lacking political experience and found little support among Macron's allies.

His successor is Gabriel Attal, a former government spokesman and currently public accounts minister, and rising star in the Macron administration, sources told France's AFP news agency.

The violence, the worst since 2005, was contained after the deployment of around 45,000 security forces.



