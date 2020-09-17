President Kovind extends greetings to PM Modi on his 70th birthday

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

The President took to Twitter and said, "Happy birthday to you Narendra Modi ji. You have set an example of Indian life values and democratic tradition. I pray to God that he always keeps you healthy and happy and the nation continues to receive your invaluable services." (Roughly translated from Hindi).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted their greetings on the occasion.

"PM Modi has devoted each moment of his life towards making India strong, safe and self-reliant. I am lucky to serve the nation under his leadership. I along with all countrymen wish for PM's healthy and long life," Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Singh in his greeting said that PM Modi has worked diligently towards empowering the poor and marginalised and the country has benefited from his leadership.

"Greetings and warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor and marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life," Singh tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a week-long campaign namely 'Seva Saptah' on September 14 to mark the 70th birthday of the Prime Minister. Several social initiatives are being undertaken by the party leaders and workers across the country. The campaign will continue till September 20. (ANI)

