President Kovind extends greetings on Milad-un-Nabi

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

"On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. Let us follow his teachings and work for the well-being of society and peace and harmony in the country," President Kovind said in a tweet.

"Prophet Muhammad gave the message of love and brotherhood and led the world to the path of humanity. He wanted to build a society based on equality and harmony," he said on Thursday on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi.

The President further urged everyone to work for the well-being of society and peace and harmony in the country.

"According to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad compiled in the Holy Quran, let us all work for the well-being of society and peace and harmony in the country," he said.

Milad-un-Nabi is commemorated in Rabi'al-awwal, the third month in the religious calendar. On this day, Muslims all across the world celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. (ANI)