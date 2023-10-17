President Joe Biden will visit war-torn Israel on Wednesday, Secretary Blinken says

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden plans to visit Israel on Wednesday in a dramatic display of support for Israel in its war against Hamas

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is currently in Israel, announced Biden's visit following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"He's coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region and for the world," Blinken said.

The trip will come a week and a half after Hamas' surprise attack on Israel killed at least 1,300 Israelis, prompting airstrikes on Gaza from Israel in retaliation.

"President Biden will underscore our crystal-clear message to any actor, state, or non-state trying to take advantage of this crisis to attack Israel. Don't," Blinken said.

President Joe Biden speaks during the National Italian American Foundation's 48th Anniversary Gala at the Omni Shoreham hotel in Washington, DC, on October 14, 2023.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Biden to visit Israel following Oct. 7 attacks