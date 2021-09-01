President Joe Biden plans to visit New Orleans in wake of Hurricane Ida destruction

President Joe Biden plans to visit New Orleans on Friday to survey damage from Hurricane Ida, which lashed southeastern Louisiana on Sunday as one of the five strongest storms to ever strike the U.S. packing 150 mph winds.

The White House said Biden will survey storm damage and meet with state and local leaders from impacted communities.

“We thank President Biden for coming down to help him understand the magnitude of the situation here in southeast Louisiana," Louisiana Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said. "We know from bitter experience with Hurricane Laura that aid can be delayed too long.

"We thank the federal partners who are already here helping with the recovery, and we will ask the President once again that supplemental aid be delivered to southwest Louisiana and expedited for southeast Louisiana.”

Democratic New Orleans Rep. Troy Carter is among those expected to meet with the president.

“We are pleased that the president recognizes the importance of seeing firsthand the damages throughout the state of Louisiana," Carter said. "This rapid response from (the president) further demonstrates his commitment to Build Back Better.”

Downed powerlines are seen down across Donaldsonville, Louisiana, after Hurricane Ida came through the region Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

Details remain tentative.

