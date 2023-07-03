President Joe Biden to Meet With King Charles in Windsor

Queen Elizabeth’s meetings with 13 U.S Presidents were often talked about as key milestones in her iconic 70-year reign. And now King Charles is beginning his own relationship as monarch with America’s leaders as he is set to welcome President Biden to the UK next week.

“The King will meet the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on Monday 10th July,” the Palace said in a statement. The White House said that the meeting was intended to “further strengthen the close relationship between our nations.” President Biden and the First Lady attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last September and the First Lady represented the U.S at the King’s coronation in May.

Charles and Biden have previously met before he became King, including at the COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow in November 2021. Earlier that same year, Queen Elizabeth met the President and Jill Biden at Windsor Castle when they were in the UK for the G7 Summit.

While the July 10 visit involves two heads of state, it is not being described as a State Visit. A State Visit typically lasts for three days and follows a set formula including a military welcome in Horse Guards Parade followed by a State Banquet on the first evening. The last U.S President to receive such a greeting was Donald Trump in 2019. He and Melania Trump were welcomed to Buckingham Palace where they enjoyed a banquet for 170 guests in the ballroom.

Joe Biden will also meet with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his stop in the country while en route to the Nato Summit in Lithuania. After that, he will also travel to Finland for the U.S - Nordic Leaders Summit.

Windsor has long been a popular spot for the British monarch to host U.S Presidents. Queen Elizabeth welcomed the Obamas there in 2016. She also memorably posed with Ronald Reagan on horseback at the castle in 1982 before they went on a tour around the estate.

