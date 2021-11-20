President Joe Biden Is 'Healthy, Vigorous' and Fit to Serve Ahead of His 79th Birthday, Doctor Says

President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in the State Dinning Room at the White House on November 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Samuel Corum/Getty

President Joe Biden is in good health ahead of his 79th birthday, his physician said.

The president was scheduled for his annual physical at Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. Following the appointment, his doctor Kevin O'Connor — who has treated Biden since he became vice president in 2009 — wrote that "the president remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."

According to his health summary released by the White House, Biden is being treated for several "stable" medical conditions including non-valvular atrial fibrillation, hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux, seasonal allergies, spinal arthritis, and "mild" sensory peripheral neuropathy of both feet.

"President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous 78-year-old male," O'Connor wrote in the report.

Along with his physical on Friday, Biden underwent a "routine colonoscopy" at Walter Reed, according to the White House.

Turkey Pardon

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty

RELATED: President Joe Biden Pardons Turkeys Named Peanut Butter and Jelly at White House Rose Garden

"As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007 and following the process set out in the Constitution," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement, "President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia."

Psaki added that Vice President Kamala Harris planned to work from her office in the West Wing during the temporary transfer of power, which is outlined in section 3 of the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

According to a Tweet from Psaki, the president was in "good spirits" after the procedure and spoke with Harris from the hospital as the transfer of power ended.

Following his visit to Walter Reed, Biden returned to the White House to pardon a pair of lucky birds during the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation.

The 2021 National Thanksgiving Turkey and its alternate were raised near Jasper, Indiana. The birds are named Peanut Butter and Jelly and weigh 40 lbs. each.