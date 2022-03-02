State of the Union updates: Biden aims to reset presidency, addresses Russian invasion of Ukraine

President Joe Biden fulfilled a constitutional request when he delivers a State of the Union address – his first – to Congress on Tuesday.

The president kicked off his speech strongly condemning Russia for its "unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine, including closing off U.S. airspace to Russia planes.

Domestically, he hailed a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, urging Americans to see the virus, and not each other, as the enemy.

And he also addressed inflation, with price jumps hitting 40-year highs recently pressuring American families and making it harder to afford everything from rent to food to schooling.

Here's what else you need to know, along with some history on the speech.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., called for student loan debt forgiveness and passage of the Build Back Better Act and voting rights legislation during her Working Families Party's response to President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address Tuesday.

"The majority of the Build Back Better agenda is stalled Mr. President. Our work is unfinished. We are ready to jumpstart our work again," Tlaib, a Democrat, said on behalf of the independent political party.

Tlaib also touted the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill during her address but said her fellow Democrats need to do more work.

-- Mabinty Quarshie

Republican rebuttal: GOP deploys campaign-style attacks on Biden's State of the Union speech

Republicans used President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to launch campaign-style attacks Tuesday on what many GOP members see as the congressional elections' top issue: Biden himself.

"Weakness on the world stage has a cost and the president's approach to foreign policy has consistently been too little too late," said Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa., in the Republican Party's formal response to the State of the Union.

Reynolds accused Biden of bringing the nation back to the late 1970s and early 1980s, a time when "runaway inflation was hammering families, a violent crime wave was crashing on our cities, and the Soviet army was trying to redraw the world map."

-- David Jackson

What Biden said about Ukraine, COVID, the economy in his first State of the Union: full transcript

President Joe Biden gave his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. The roughly hour-long speech started a little after 9 p.m.

Biden spoke about several of his administration's domestic priorities such as voting rights, combatting rising inflation, the electrification of the transportation system to fight climate change and other challenges facing the nation.

He also addressed Russia's ongoing invasion into Ukraine.

Here's a transcript of Biden's speech.

Analysis: Biden seeks his footing as his agenda and the landscape are transformed

Everything has changed.

For President Biden, his State of the Union address Tuesday night was dominated by issues he had scarcely mentioned in his first speech to a joint session of Congress a year ago – issues of inflation at home and Russian aggression abroad, on which his presidency will now be judged.

Speaking at length and at times with emotion, the president described Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as a historic challenge to European stability and security that demanded a strong and united response. Even as Biden climbed to the dais in the House of Representatives, Kyiv was bracing for an all-out Russian assault that could lead to the occupation of the capital and the overthrow of the nation's democratically elected government.

Who heckled Biden?

A notable moment in the State of the Union came when Biden talked about talked about the flag-draped coffins of fallen service members, including his son, Beau, who died in 2015 of brain cancer at age 46.

As Biden spoke about Beau, people inside the House chambers reported someone shouting, “You put them in there, 13 of them." After the comment was made, attendees in the chambers began to boo and groan at the comment, as Biden paused for a brief moment and continued his address.

Boebert later confirmed on Twitter she in fact made the comment, in reference to the 13 U.S. soldiers who were killed in a suicide bombing attack at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport in August as the Taliban took over Afghanistan and Afghans attempted to flee the country.

--Jordan Mendoza

Biden touts Justice Breyer, Ketanji Brown Jackson

In one of the more touching moments of Biden’s remarks Tuesday, the president briefly recognized Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced he will step down from the Supreme Court after nearly three decades.

Breyer, holding his hands over his heart and, at one point, his face, appeared to be embarrassed by the attention. Breyer, who will retire in June, approached Biden after the address and the two spoke for several minutes and shared a laugh.

“Thank you for your service,” Biden said to Breyer during the speech. “Thank you. Thank you.”

Biden nominated U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for Breyer’s seat on Friday, and the Miami native, who has served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit since June, has started to meet with members of the Senate who will vote on her confirmation later spring.

The president described Jackson as a “consensus builder” but made no mention, as he has in other venues, of what makes Jackson a historic candidate: She would be the first Black woman ever to serve on the nation’s highest court.

At 51, Jackson could serve on the Supreme Court for decades. Democrats are seeking to confirm Jackson by early April.

-- John Fritze

Who is Joshua Davis? Here's more about the 13-year-old who stole the show at State of the Union

Of all the guests invited to President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address, one of the few mentioned was 13-year-old Joshua Davis. Davis, who is from Midlothian, Virginia, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was just 11 months old, according to the White House.

At the age of four, Davis began advocating for the Virginia General Assembly to make "school safer for kids with Type 1 diabetes."

Earlier this month, the seventh-grader at Swift Creek Middle School introduced President Biden at an event on prescription drug costs at a community college in Virginia.

--Jordan Mendoza

Biden's report on the State of the Union: Strong

The president struck an optimistic tone in his concluding remarks, praising American values and calling the moment a "test of resolve and conscience, of history itself."

"It is in this moment that our character is formed. Our purpose is found. Our future is forged," he said. "We will meet this test."

Biden acknowledged while the country has faced a challenging period, he is "more optimistic about America today than I have been my whole life."

The president waited until the end of his speech, which lasted more than an hour, to deliver his report on the state of the union: "strong."

"Because you, the American people, are strong," he said as the crowd erupted in cheers. "We are stronger today than we were a year ago. And we will be stronger a year from now than we are today."

-- Courtney Subramanian

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 01: Ukraine Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, gets a hug from first lady Jill Biden before President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol on March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Biden says Americans can order more COVID tests from the government starting next week

Americans will be able to order more free coronavirus tests from the government starting next week, President Joe Biden announced during Tuesday's State of the Union address.

"Even if you already ordered free tests, tonight, I am announcing that you can order more from covidtests.gov starting next week," Biden said, adding the government has made hundreds of millions of tests available for free.

Americans were able to start ordering the free tests from the Covidtests.gov website on Jan. 18.

-- Kelly Tyko

Biden vows to address soldiers’ exposure to ‘burn pits’

Biden announced that his administration is expanding eligibility to veterans suffering from respiratory cancers and promised to examine the issue of troops’ exposure to “burn pits.”

Burn pits are used to incinerate jet fuel, medical materials and other wastes of war. Many soldiers who breathe smoke from them develop headaches, numbness, dizziness and even cancer, Biden said.

“I know,” he said. “One of those soldiers was my son Major Beau Biden.”

Beau Biden died in 2015 of brain cancer at age 46.

“We don’t know for sure if a burn pit was the cause of his brain cancer or the diseases of so many of our troops,” Biden said. “But I’m committed to finding out everything we can.”

-– Michael Collins

Biden: ‘Let's end cancer as we know it’

Biden highlighted his announcement last month to relaunch the Cancer Moonshot, an issue close to the president’s heart after his son, Beau, died of brain cancer.

“Let's end cancer as we know it,” he said.

Biden noted that the fight to end cancer is personal for him and First Lady Jill Biden, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris, whose mother died of colon cancer.

“So many of you lost someone you love: Husband wife, son, daughter, mom, dad,” Biden added.

-- Rebecca Morin

Lawmakers react in the chamber following speech

Following the speech, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., walked towards the front of the chamber to take a photo of Vice President Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "Most powerful ladies in the world," Gillibrand shouted as she took the picture.

Biden was swarmed by lawmakers as he exited the chamber. Rep. Adam Schiff shook his hand, and Biden placed his hand on Schiff's shoulder. Others took selfies and photos with the president in the background as he spoke to members on his way to the exit.

-- Dylan Wells

Making history: For first time, two women sat behind president at State of the Union

Biden slams social media for effects on children

Biden connected young people’s mental health to social media platforms, saying they must be held accountable for what he called a “national experiment” being conducted on children for profit.

Under the American Rescue Plan, the Biden administration funneled millions into schools to hire teachers and help students make up for lost learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Children were also struggling before the pandemic,” he said “Bullying, violence, trauma, and the harms of social media.”

“It’s time to strengthen privacy protections, ban targeted advertising to children, demand tech companies stop collecting personal data on our children,” he said.

Proposals mentioned by the president include strengthening privacy protections, banning targeted advertising to children and stopping the collection of personal data on children.

Biden also acknowledged Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen in the chamber and thanked her for her courage.

— Phillip M. Bailey, Chelsey Cox

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen testifies during a hearing before the Communications and Technology Subcommittee of House Energy and Commerce Committee December 1, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Biden: We can secure the border and fix the immigration system

Biden renewed calls for immigration reform while also bolstering security at the U.S. southern border, remarks that drew chants of "build the wall," from Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

"And if we are to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure the border and fix the immigration system," Biden said. "We can do both."

The president said the U.S. implemented new technology to better detect drug smuggling, set up joint patrols with Mexico and Guatemala to catch human traffickers and is supporting partners in South and Central America to host more refugees and secure their own borders.

Biden also called for obtaining legal status for so-called Dreamers, or undocumented immigrations who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, as well as those who have temporary status, farm workers and essential workers.

"It’s not only the right thing to do—it’s the economically smart thing to do," he added.

-- Courtney Subramnaian

Biden calls for ‘proven measures’ to reduce gun violence

Biden vowed to cut down on gun trafficking and called on Congress to pass what he called “proven measures” to reduce gun violence.

Specifically, he urged lawmakers to pass universal background checks, ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and repeal liability shield that mean gun makers can’t be sued.

“These laws don’t infringe on the Second Amendment,” he said. “They save lives.”

–- Michael Collins

Biden: Nominee Jackson a ‘consensus builder’

Between the crisis in Ukraine, soaring inflation and a stalled domestic agenda, Biden doesn’t have a lot of good news to tout at his State of the Union address this year.

One exception: His recently announced historic nominee to the Supreme Court, U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Biden called Jackson “one of our nation’s top legal minds” and a “consensus builder.” Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

The president tried to signal bipartisan support for Jackson as she begins meeting with senators ahead of a confirmation hearing this spring.

“Since she’s been nominated, she’s received a broad range of support -- from the Fraternal Order of Police to former judges appointed by Democrats and Republicans,” Biden said.

Senate Democrats hope to confirm Jackson to the high court by early April.

-- John Fritze

Biden: Right to vote ‘under assault’

Biden called on Congress to pass voting rights legislation, saying that the right to vote is “under assault.”

"The most fundamental right in America is the right to vote – and to have it counted,” Biden said. “And it’s under assault.”

He added that he would like to see Congress pass the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Act.

-- Rebecca Morin

American Rescue Plan essential to keep neighborhoods safe, Biden says

President Biden touted his American Rescue Plan as an asset to community safety.

The plan, which was approved by Democrats in Congress last March, provides $350 billion in direct aid to cities, states and counties that can be used to hire more police and invest in proven strategies like community violence interruption.

“We should all agree, the answer is not to defund the police, it’s to fund the police,” Biden said to cheers and applause.

-- Chelsey Cox

COVID-19 reset

Biden reflected on how COVID-19 has challenged the country since 2020, but that with roughly three-fourths of Americans fully vaccinated, and hospitalizations down by 77%, “most Americans can removed their masks, return to work, stay in the classroom and move forward safely.”

The president touched on how that has been the result of free vaccines, treatments, tests and masks. But Biden noted how this is a pivotal moment for Americans to stay focused in the face of the contagion’s possible resurgence.

“Let’s use this moment to reset,” he said. “Let’s stop looking at COVID-19 as a partisan dividing line and see it for what it is: A God-awful disease.”

Biden noted how many lives have been lost, and that Americans cannot let the contagion divide them further.

“We can’t change how divided we’ve been,” he said. “But we can change how we move forward—on COVID-19 and other issues we must face together.”

— Phillip M. Bailey

Biden: End the 'partisan dividing line'

In his speech, Biden asked Republicans to stop using the COVID pandemic as a "partisan dividing line" – and to lower the temperature on a whole host of important issues.

"Let’s stop seeing each other as enemies," the president said, "and start seeing each other for who we really are: Fellow Americans."

-- David Jackson

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 01: US President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol on March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Biden: Bring an end to shutdowns of schools and businesses

The president called for bringing COVID-19-related shutdowns of schools and businesses to an end as the country moves into a new phase of living with the pandemic.

"It’s time for Americans to get back to work and fill our great downtowns again. People working from home can feel safe to begin to return to the office," he said. "Our schools are open. Let’s keep it that way. Our kids need to be in school."

Biden also noted that with 75% of adult Americans fully vaccinated and hospitalizations down by 77%, most Americans can remove their mask as they return to classrooms and offices.

He told the mostly maskless crowd that continuing his administration COVID-19 response efforts would cost more money and he intended to send Congress a request for more funds.

-- Courtney Subramanian

Biden outlines plans to lower deficit

The president urged lawmakers to confirm his nominees to head the Federal Reserve, calling it crucial to his plan to fight inflation.

Biden said his plan is designed to “monitor and lower costs” and “give families a fair shot” while also lowering the deficit.

“The previous administration not only ballooned the deficit, it undermined the watchdogs of those pandemic relief funds,” Biden said, and added that his administration reprioritized going after criminals who commit pandemic relief-related fraud.

Biden also stated that he is the only president to have cut the deficit by more than $1 trillion dollars in a single year and vowed to even the economic playing field for Americans.

“Capitalism without competition is not capitalism. Capitalism without competition is exploitation,” Biden said.

-- Chelsey Cox

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., listens as Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., closes his eyes as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.

Biden on COVID: ‘We’re moving forward’

Biden said the United States has made progress to move past COVID-19, noting the updated mask guidelines issued by the CDC last week.

“Because of the progress we’ve made, because of your resilience and the tools we have, tonight I can say we are moving forward safely, back to more normal routines,” he said. “We’ve reached a new moment in the fight against COVID-19."

“COVID-19 need no longer control our lives,” he added.

-- Rebecca Morin

US President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 1, 2022.

Biden vows to crack down on price gouging

Biden announced a crackdown on companies that practice price gouging.

During the coronavirus pandemic, foreign-owned companies raised prices by as much as 1,000% and made record profits, he said.

"I’m a capitalist,” he said. “But capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism. It’s exploitation – and it drives up prices.”

– Michael Collins

US President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 1, 2022.

‘Secret ballot’ on taxes?

Biden challenged Congress to adopt his plan at reforming the tax code, promising that under his plan no one earning less than $400,000 a year would “pay an additional penny in new taxes.”

“I may be wrong but my guess is if we took a secret ballot on this floor that we’d all agree that the president tax system ain’t fair,” Biden said. “We have to fix it.”

The president’s remarks received a more lukewarm response, especially from congressional Republicans, who have resisted his idea.

But Biden’s pitch to the American people argued that his tax plan would grow the economy and doesn’t “punish anyone” but rather seeks to even the playing field by ensuring U.S. companies and its wealthiest individuals to “start paying their fair share.”

“Just last year, 55 Fortune 500 corporations earned $40 billion in profits and paid zero dollars in federal income tax,” Biden said. “That’s simply not fair. That’s why I’ve proposed a 15% minimum tax rate for corporations.”

-- Phillip M. Bailey

Some Republicans take notes, joke to colleagues during Biden's speech

Some Republican Senators appear to be taking notes on Biden's remarks, including Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., turned to Scott and Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., and moved his hand up and down, appearing to point out Democrats standing up and down in applause, garnering laughter from his colleagues.

-- Dylan Wells

Biden calls for reviving plan for child care and universal pre-kindergarten

The president reiterated his longstanding call to cut the cost of child care for parents, pointing out that most American families pay up to $14,000 a year for child care per child. A recent report by Child Care Aware of America found the price of child care has exceeded the annual inflation rate by 4 percent in 2020.

"Middle-class and working families shouldn’t have to pay more than 7% of their income for care of young children," he said.

Biden's child care plan is part of his Build Back Better bill that was effectively killed after Sen. Joe Manchin announced late last year he wouldn't vote to pass it. The president also called for reviving plans to cut the cost of home and long-term care and creating a plan for universal pre-kindergarten for every 3- and 4-year-old.

-- Courtney Subramanian

Biden pushes for climate investments as part of his inflation pitch

Biden called for several climate investments that he said will save families money as part of his efforts aimed at tackling rising inflation.

That included investment tax credits for Americans to weatherize their homes, doubling clean energy production and lowering the price of electric vehicles.

-- Joey Garrison

Biden touts ‘revitalization’ of American manufacturing

Biden praised what he said is the revitalization of the American manufacturing and said he agreed with Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown that it’s time to bury the “Rust Belt” label.

Companies are choosing to build new factories in the United States when just a few years ago they would have built them overseas, he said.

Ford is investing $11 billion to build electric vehicles, creating 11,000 jobs across the country, he said. GM is making the largest investment in its history – $7 billion to build electric vehicles, creating 4,000 jobs in Michigan.

Biden said the revitalization is being driven by people like Joseph “JoJo” Burgess, a Pennsylvania steelworker who was seated in the first lady’s viewing box.

– Michael Collins

President Joe Biden greets Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer as he arrives to deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, DC, March 1, 2022.

Biden called on lowering the cost of drug prices, such as insulin.

The president shouted out Joshua Davis, a 13-year-old with diabetes, who attended the address.

“For Joshua & the 200,000 other young people with Type 1 diabetes, let’s cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month so everyone can afford it,” Biden said.

He added that he spoke with Joshua’s mom about how hard it's been to afford the drug.

“Imagine what it's like to look at your child who needs insulin to stay healthy and have no idea how in God's name you're going to be able to pay for it,” Biden said.

-- Rebecca Morin

Biden aims for investment in Intel, competitiveness with China

Intel, the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer, recently unveiled plans to build a $20 billion complex outside of Columbus, Ohio, a move Biden hailed as a major sign of progress in his administration's work to boost U.S. production of the critical microchips at a time of rising competition with China.

“That's why it's so important to pass the bipartisan (Innovation and Competition Act) in Congress that will make record investments in emerging technologies and American manufacturing,” Biden said. The president also acknowledged Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, who was invited to the speech.

-- Chelsey Cox

President Joe Biden arrives to deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington.

Biden: We can cut inflation by making more things in the U.S.

Biden said one way to reduce inflation – one of his biggest political problems – is to make more products in the United States, reducing rely on blocked supply chains.

"Instead of relying on foreign supply chains, let’s make it in America,": he said.

The president was not very specific about how to do that; Republicans say his proposed environment regulations will choke industry.

– David Jackson

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union Address to Congress in the Capitol on March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. During his first State of the Union address, Biden spoke on his administration’s efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, work to curb inflation, and bring the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden touts ‘infrastructure decade’

Shifting from Ukraine, Biden touted his American Rescue Plan legislation and infrastructure law, the latter of which he got support from Republicans to pass in the evenly divided Senate.

“I want to thank members of both parties who helped make it happen,” Biden said. “We’re done talking about infrastructure week. We’re talking about the infrastructure decade.”

He pointed to broadband expansion, roadway and bridge repairs and lead pipe replacement among the projects that will be funded.

-- Joey Garrison

Biden says Putin ‘will never gain the hearts’ of Ukrainians

Biden said that Democracies are “rising to the moment” as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

"Putin may be able to circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Ukrainian people,” he said. "He will never weaken the resolve of the free world."

-- Rebecca Morin

Biden: U.S. to release 30 million barrels from Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Biden said the U.S. is working with 30 countries to release 60 million barrels of oil from reserves around world to ease the impact of the war in Ukraine on energy markets.

The U.S. is leading the effort by releasing 30 million barrels from its own Strategic Petroleum Reserve, he said.

“These steps will help blunt gas prices here at home,” he said.

– Michael Collins

Standing ovation for Biden’s vow to defend NATO countries

Despite Russia’s devastating attack on Ukraine, President Biden reiterated support in the form of economic sanctions, not the deployment of U.S. troops, to the vulnerable area.

“We have mobilized American ground forces, air squadron, ship deployments to protect NATO countries including Poland, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. And as I’ve made crystal clear, the United States and our allies will defend every inch of territory that is NATO territory with the full force of our collective power,” Biden said.

His remarks received a standing ovation from lawmakers in the chamber.

-- Chelsey Cox

US Vice President Kamala Harris and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) look on as US President Joe Biden arrives to deliver his first State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 1, 2022.

Biden: Sanctions are strangling Putin's Russia

Biden outlined a strict set of sanctions meant to choke the Russian economy in retribution for Putin’s invasion.

“Tonight I say to the Russian oligarchs and corrupt leaders who have bilked billions of dollars off this violent regime no more,” he said.

The president, who praised Ukraine’s resolve on the battlefield, said the Justice Department is assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of Russian’s wealthiest people. He pledged that the U.S., along with European allies, will look seize Russian yachts, luxury apartments and private jets.

“We are coming for your ill-begotten gains,” Biden said.

America has seen immediate dividends with its economic sanctions and $1 billion in aid to Ukraine, according to the president, who said that along with closing U.S. air space to all Russian flights the Ruble has lost 30% of its value; its stock has dipped by 40% and trading with the foreign country has been halted.

-- Phillip M. Bailey

Biden says 'no more' to Russian oligarchs, announces closure of US airspace to Russian aircraft

Biden said the U.S. and western allies are enforcing "powerful economic sanctions," including cutting off Russia's largest banks from international financial systems, preventing Russia's central bank from shoring up the Russian ruble and "making Putin's $260 billion war fund worthless."

He announced the U.S. is closing off airspace to all Russian flights, joining a growing number of countries around the world that have made similar moves in recent days.

The president also said coordinated sanctions are "choking off Russia's access to technology" that will weaken its military and undermine its economic strength.

U.S. and European sanctions also target Putin and his inner circle as well as Russian oligarchs.

"Tonight I say to the Russian oligarchs and corrupt leaders who have bilked billions of dollars off this violent regime: no more," he said. "We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts your luxury apartments your private jets. We are coming for your ill-begotten gains."

-- Courtney Subramanian

Zelenskyy government: What happens if Kyiv falls? What would a government in exile look like?

Putin more ‘isolated from the world’ than ever, Biden says

Biden hailed the united response of the U.S. and western allies against Russia President Vladimir Putin as Russia continues its war in Ukraine.

Biden called the attack “premeditated and totally unprovoked,” adding that Putin thought he could divide the world.

“But Putin was wrong. We are ready. We are united,” Biden said. “Now that he’s acted, the free world is holding him accountable.”

“Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been,” he said.

-- Joey Garrison

First lady Jill Biden greets her guest Ukraine Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova as Markarova arrives in the first lady's box in the chamber of the House of Representatives before the State of the Union address by President Joe Biden to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington.

Biden says Ukraine “inspires the world”

Biden said during his speech that the Ukrainian people are inspiring the world as they face Russia’s attacks.

“(Putin) thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead he met a wall of strength he never imagined,” Biden said.

“He met the Ukrainian people,” Biden continued. “From President Zelenskyy to every Ukrainian, their fearlessness, their courage, their determination, inspires the world.”

-- Rebecca Morin

President Joe Biden arrives to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington.

Biden arrives at House chamber

Biden was introduced in the House chamber at 9:05 p.m. and walked into the room to a loud chorus of cheers.

Biden shook hands of several lawmakers seated along the aisle and chatted briefly with a few of them as he made his way to the rostrum, where he will deliver his remarks.

– Michael Collins

VIce President Kamala Harris, left, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi ahead of President Joe Biden's state of the union address to Congress in the Capitol on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Jill Biden, Cabinet members have arrived for SOTU

First Lady Jill Biden entered the House chamber with her guests for this evening's speech, including the Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S.

The group stood and applauded as the president's cabinet entered the chamber next. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, a former member of the House, blew kisses as she walked down the aisle, before taking her place next to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Fudge is sitting across the aisle from Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh.

-- Dylan Wells

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 01: Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova (L) is a guest of First Lady Jill Biden during U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address in the U.S. Capitol's House Chamber March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Some lawmakers noticeably absent from State of the Union

As President Biden addressed lawmakers and the nation Tuesday, the absence of some who were invited to the speech did not go unnoticed.

Sen. Marco Rubio said during a February appearance on conservative news network Newsmax that he would not attend due to the COVID-19 testing mandate and that he would watch replays of the speech on television.

"I'm just tired of all that COVID theater crap,” Rubio said.

“Same,” Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy tweeted Monday in response to a post about Rubio’s absence. “I will not attend.”

Four other Republican members of Congress, Mary Miller, R-Ill., Bob Good, R-Va., Matt Rosendale, R-MT and Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax Tuesday they would also skip the speech due to health safety precautions.

At least five Democratic lawmakers, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Suzan DelBene, D-Wash. And Ted Deutch, D-Fla., tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the address.

-- Chelsey Cox

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., who emigrated from Ukraine, talks on the House floor before President Joe Biden arrives to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington.

Five Supreme Court justices show for speech

Biden is getting something for his State of the Union address that’s been hard to come by for much of his presidency: a majority of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice John Roberts, joined by four associate justices, filed into the House chamber before the president's remarks Tuesday, the first time five members of the nine-member court have appeared for a presidential address to Congress since President Donald Trump’s remarks in 2017.

In addition to Roberts, Associate Justices Stephen Breyer -- set to retire in June -- Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett are attending the address, taking their traditional front-row seats.

Biden has had a series of setbacks at the nation's highest court, where conservatives hold a 6-3 advantage. A majority of the justices sided against the administration’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium in August. Last month, the court blocked a requirement that large companies implement vaccine-or-testing mandates to fight the virus.

-- John Fritze

Members sporting Ukraine flags and colors

There are signs of support for Ukraine in the House chamber.

Ukraine-born Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN 05) is wearing a yellow dress and blue blazer, the colors of Ukraine.

Some other members on the floor are holding small Ukrainian flags, including Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., the House GOP conference chair.

-- Dylan Wells

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., left, and Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, right, talk with Ukrainian-American Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., before President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Biden leaves White House for Capitol

Biden pulled out of the White House in the presidential motorcade at 8:32 p.m. EST to make the short drive to the Capitol.

The president is expected to arrive in just a few minutes.

Pennsylvania Avenue between the White House and Capitol is lined with American and Ukrainian flags in a show of support for Ukrainians amid Russia’s brutal attack on Ukraine.

-- Joey Garrison

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wears a Ukranian flag before US President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 1, 2022.

Designated Survivor State of the Union: Gina Raimondo

And the lucky Cabinet member is ... Gina Raimondo

The Commerce Secretary is being held back from the State of the Union in case disaster strikes the U.S. Capitol and she has to assume the presidency.

The concept of the "designated survivor" has fascinated entertainers for years.

Thriller writer Tom Clancy used an attack on the U.S. Capitol as a plot device in one of his Jack Ryan novels (Ryan became the president).

There was also a television show based on the idea. Its title: "Designated Survivor."

-- David Jackson

Members of Congress in the chamber ahead of SOTU

Members of Congress have begun to gather in the House chamber ahead of Biden’s remarks.

Many, but not all, are taking advantage of the new Congressional guidelines on mask usage, which no longer requires that they wear a mask in the chamber during the State of the Union.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spoke with Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries of New York and Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, before walking across the House aisle to speak to Chair of the House Appropriations Committee Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut.

Members are assigned seats this evening, separated by one empty seat between, but ahead of the remarks most are gathered talking in small groups around the floor.

-- Dylan Wells

(L-R) Representatives Brenda Lawrence, Terri Sewell, and Lisa Blunt Rochester, Democrats, ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the union address to Congress in the Capitol on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC.

These are the Dems who will escort Biden at his State of the Union address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named seven Democratic members of the House to the Escort Committee for tonight’s State of the Union, who will help escort President Biden to the House chamber.

The members of leadership on the committee are Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland, Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Chairman of the Democratic caucus Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, the head of the House Democrats campaign arm, will also serve on the committee, as will Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware.

Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio is also part of the group. Kaptur is the co-founder and co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus.

-- Dylan Wells

Biden will call on Congress for DOJ Task Force resources in SOTU

President Biden will use his State of the Union address to ask Congress for resources for the Justice Department’s COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to expand prosecutions of pandemic fraudsters, the White House announced.

Biden will also ask Congress for more serious penalties for criminals who commit fraud related to pandemic relief.

The DOJ has already prosecuted cases where PPP loans meant for small businesses undergoing difficulties due to the pandemic were fraudulently obtained and where unemployment insurance was stolen by identity thieves.

-- Chelsey Cox

These are the twelve Representatives with prime aisle seating at the SOTU

Six Democrats and six Republicans have the premium aisle seats that allow close proximity to President Biden as he enters the House chamber to deliver his remarks.

Democratic Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, Benny Thompson of Mississippi and Mark Takano of California have the seats on the Democratic side.

GOP Reps. Frank Lucas of Oklahoma, Gary Palmer of Alabama, Kevin Brady of Texas, Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania, and Debbie Lesko of Arizona are the Republicans on the aisle.

-- Dylan Wells

This long exposure zoomed picture shows the US Capitol on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC, ahead of US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. - Embroiled in the most severe US-Russia crisis since the Cold War, President Joe Biden will take on a no less difficult domestic challenge during his State of the Union address: restoring Americans' optimism.

Biden to issue executive order on identity theft in public benefits programs

Biden is set to speak on a new executive order targeting identity theft during the State of the Union.

The order, which will expand upon steps taken in 2021 to prevent and detect identity theft of public benefits and direct new actions to support fraud victims, will be announced in the coming weeks, according to The White House.

-- Chelsey Cox

Biden to announce new chief prosecutor to pandemic relief crimes

Biden will roll out new efforts to prevent identity theft and other pandemic-related fraud crimes during the State of the Union, according to the White House, including the addition of a chief prosecutor to the Justice Department’s COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force.

The COVID-19 task force was implemented by Attorney General Merrick Garland in May 2021 and has charged over 1,000 criminal cases and opened over 200 civil investigations across 1800 individuals and entities involving billions of dollars in suspected fraud.

The new chief prosecutor will help prosecute reports of identity theft involving public pandemic benefits from 2019 to 2020, as reported by the Federal Trade Commission.

--Chelsey Cox

Biden to say ‘defund the police’ is not the answer

Amid rising crime in cities across the nation, albeit from historical lows, President Joe Biden will tout his administration’s efforts to fund local police departments and to tackle gun control during Tuesday’s State of the Union, according to the White House.

Biden will highlight how he’s urged local and state governments to use American Rescue Plan funds to add police officers. He’s also expected to urge Congress to pass his $300 million budget request to more than double the size of the Department of Justice’s COPS community policing grant program.

Republicans have sought to tie Biden and other Democrats to the “defund the police” mantra on the left, even though Biden has repeatedly rejected that phrase.

“He'll make clear that the answer is not to defund the police, it’s to put more police – with better training and more accountability – out to take back our streets and make our neighborhoods safer,” a White House official said.

Although Republicans in the Senate have refused to pass sweeping gun reform measures, Biden will point to his administration's unilateral efforts. That includes creating five new Justice Department gun trafficking strike forces to target the illegal; an executive order aimed at “ghost guns,” and new ATF rules.

-- Joey Garrison

U.S. to close airspace to Russian planes

Biden will announce in his State of the Union address that the U.S. is closing its airspace to Russian planes in retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, three sources told USA TODAY.

The U.S. joins a growing list of countries that have announced plans to close their airspace to Russian aircraft in response to the invasion.

The E.U. banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace after several European countries including France, Italy and Denmark as well as Canada announced the move Sunday. Neutral Sweden and Austria also joined the international move to cut off Russian aircraft.

– Michael Collins and Courtney Subramanian

What time is the State of the Union address?

Biden will start speaking at 9 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch the SOTU?

It will be carried by all major TV news networks (CBS, NBC, ABC and PBS) and cable news networks including Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN, MSNBC and C-SPAN.

NPR will also carry the address.

The speech will also be live-streamed by the White House and many organizations, including USA TODAY. Readers can follow live updates on the speech from USA TODAY.

– Chelsey Cox

First lady Jill Biden's State of the Union guest list

Per tradition, first lady Jill Biden will sit in the House gallery with a group of distinguished Americans to watch her husband deliver his State of the Union address.

In addition to Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Mrs. Biden's guest list includes people who work in education, health care, technology, and a steelworkers union.

"The President and I are honored to welcome an extraordinary group of Americans and H.E. Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, to sit with me and @SecondGentleman for the State of the Union," Mrs, Biden tweeted.

The White House posted the full guest list.

-- David Jackson

First lady Jill Biden wears a mask with a sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine, in support of the Ukrainian people at an event with President Joe Biden to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 28, 2022. The event took place as Ukraine fought an invasion by Russia.

GOP, Dems to wear Ukrainian colors

Brandishing Ukraine’s flag colors will be a bipartisan affair during Biden’s first State of the Union address, as several members from both parties plan to either wear ribbons or other clothing in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz, of Indiana, who was born in Ukraine, will wear a blue suit and yellow blazer to draw attention to the crisis. She took to Twitter ahead of the president’s remarks calling on the Biden administration to do more.

“Putin’s war is not a war but a genocide of the Ukrainian people who wanted to be free and with us,” Spartz said. “We cannot let him embarrass our great nation and slaughter these brave people under our watch."

Rep. Brett Guthrie, of Kentucky, showed off how dozens of members from both parties had gathered on the Capitol steps before the address with a flag merging the U.S. and Ukrainian colors.

“Today I joined my colleagues to show solidarity for the Ukrainian people,” Guthrie, a Republican, said. “Their bravery in the fight against Putin's unlawful and unprovoked invasion is inspiring. I support sending more aid to Ukraine and crushing Putin and his associates with a powerful arsenal of sanctions.”

The Democratic Women’s Caucus earlier Tuesday announced its members plan to “wear bright and colorful attire” in support Ukraine.

-- Phillip M. Bailey

Putin’s war is not a war but a genocide of the Ukrainian people who wanted to be free and with us. We cannot let him embarrass our great nation and slaughter these brave people under our watch.

See my remarks below. https://t.co/wVhM52A44h — Rep. Victoria Spartz (@RepSpartz) March 1, 2022

SOTU comes as inflation soars

Biden delivers his State of the Union address at a time when inflation has soared to its highest level in four decades.

Consumer prices jumped 7.5% last month compared with 12 months earlier, the steepest year-over-year increase since February 1982, the Labor Department reported last month. The increase was driven by shortages of supplies and workers, heavy doses of federal aid, low interest rates and robust consumer spending, the department said.

The steady surge in prices has left many Americans less able to afford food, gas, rent, child care and other necessities.

-- Michael Collins, Associated Press

Congresswoman to pass out ribbons to show Ukraine solidarity

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, will pass out blue and yellow ribbons to members of congress at Biden’s State of the Union to “wear tonight in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” the Democratic Women’s Caucus said.

Kaptur is leader of the Ukraine Caucus.

In addition, some congresswomen were seen wearing blue and yellow, the color of Ukraine’s flag, in a photo posted by Michelle Moreno-Silva, communications director of the Democratic Women’s Caucus.

Moreno-Silva said members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus are planning to “wear bright and colorful attire to the State of the Union in celebration of the strength and diversity of the Caucus.”

The caucus first asked members to don white at the 2019 State of the Union in honor of the Women's Suffrage Movement that led to the ratification of the 19th amendment in 1920. The lawmakers wanted to acknowledge voters who gave Democrats a majority in the House that year.

The tradition continued in 2020 in protest "against President Trump's backwards agenda."

-- Rebecca Morin and Chelsey Cox

Biden to deliver speech as Russian convoy inches toward Kyiv

Biden's State of the Union speech comes on day six of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the international crisis is expected to be a focal point of his speech.

A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and vehicles appeared to stall about 15 miles outside of Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv. Troops appeared to run out of gas and food, but it's also possible the Russians are pausing to regroup and reassess their attack, a senior U.S. Defense Department official told reporters earlier Tuesday.

Ukrainians are bracing for continued attacks after at least 11 people were killed and 35 others wounded in an apparent rocket strike in Kharkiv. Earlier, Russian strikes hit Kyiv's main broadcasting tower and the nearby Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial site, where Nazis killed thousands of Jews during World War II. Ukraine's foreign minister confirmed the attack.

Ahead of his remarks, Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more than 30 minutes. The president said he discussed continued U.S. support, including security assistance and humanitarian aid, and vowed to hold Russia accountable.

For more updates on the unfolding crisis in Ukraine, follow USA TODAY's live coverage here.

-- Courtney Subramanian

A man leaves a vehicle damaged by shelling in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — tactics Ukraine's embattled president said were designed to force him into concessions in Europe's largest ground war in generations.

What will Biden talk about?

Biden’s remarks to a joint session of Congress will give him a chance to trumpet his administration’s accomplishments during his first year in office and lay out policy goals for the coming year.

A prominent Democratic strategist urged Biden to use the opportunity to offer Americans hope for better days.

“What Americans want to hear is genuine understanding of what we have been through together and a clear path forward – less about Mr. Biden’s accomplishments than about the heroic, unsung sacrifices so many have made to see their families and communities through,” David Axelrod, who helped shape many of President Barack Obama’s addresses to Congress, wrote in an op-ed in The New York Times.

What else is bound to come up? Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will cast a long shadow over Biden’s State of the Union address. Biden will seek to reassure the country that it's entering a new phase in the fight against COVID-19. And the president wants Americans to know that he feels their pain when it comes to rising prices.

Read more here on expectations for the address.

– Michael Collins

President Joe Biden, in front of Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, addresses a joint session of Congress on April 28, 2021.

Biden to address Russian invasion of Ukraine

Biden will address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during his address, according to excerpts of his prepared remarks released by the White House.

“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising,” he is expected to say.

“That’s why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War 2. The United States is a member along with 29 other nations.

“It matters. American diplomacy matters.

“Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home.

“Putin was wrong. We were ready,” he will say.

The shelled Kharkiv City Hall in Ukraine on March 1, 2022.

Biden to talk about inflation and the US economy

Biden will also address inflation — an issue that is a top concern for the American people -- according to prepared remarks released by the White House.

“We have a choice. One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation,” he is expected to say.

“Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America. And, instead of relying on foreign supply chains – let’s make it in America.

“Economists call it “increasing the productive capacity of our economy.” I call it building a better America,” he will say.

“My plan to fight inflation will lower your costs and lower the deficit,” he is expected to say.

-- Rebecca Morin

Biden speech focus: The U.S. and Europe must be united against Russia

Previewing his State of the Union speech to a group of journalists, President Joe Biden said he will stress the importance of unity between the United States and Europe in confronting Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.

In a lunch with television anchors and others, Biden said he would re-emphasize "my determination to see to it that the EU, NATO, all of our allies are on the same exact page in terms of sanctions against Russia and how we deal with the invasion – and it is an invasion – of Ukraine."

This from a tweet by CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who also reported that Biden declared global unity "the one thing that gives us power to impose severe consequences on Putin for what he’s done."

Presidents host these kinds of lunches with television anchors before every State of the Union address. The sessions are off the record, but White Houses often put a few comments on the record.

In this case, Biden wanted to make clear his message on Ukraine.

-- David Jackson

Biden will roll out mental health crisis strategies

Biden will outline his plan for tackling the mental health crisis during his first State of the Union.

The White House said Tuesday that Biden will call on Congress to pass legislation to support those policies that increase the capacity of the mental health system to provide care, make it easier for those who need care to get it and address the determinants of health.

Among the policies he will pitch, according to the White House:

A plan to spend $700 million on training, scholarship and loan repayment for those who pursue careers in mental health and substance abuse treatment in rural communities and other underserved areas.

A proposal that health plans cover "robust behavioral health services with an adequate network of providers, including three behavioral health visits each year without cost-sharing."

To address concerns about digital technology and social media damage to the mental health of young people, Biden wants to ban targeted advertising for children online and stop online algorithms from returning results that damage their mental well-being.

– Rick Rouan

Pelosi won’t be wearing a mask during State of the Union

As she sits behind President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be mask-less.

“I’m not going to be wearing a mask tonight,” Pelosi told MSNBC Tuesday. “If I had little children, or if I were around little grandchildren I would because some of them would not be vaccinated.”

Democratic House leadership lifted its mask mandate in the House in time for the president’s first State of the Union. It comes as the rate of positive COVID-19 test results dropped to 2.7% at the Capitol’s testing site, according to Politico, and as the District of Columbia dropped its indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 cases have plummeted in Washington.

The White House on Tuesday ended its mask requirement for vaccinated staff members. But White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said she hadn’t spoken to Biden on whether he will wear a mask when he walks into the House Chamber.

“He will certainly not be wearing a mask when he's speaking,” Psaki said.

-- Joey Garrison

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly press conference, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at the Capitol in Washington.

What was the shortest State of the Union? the longest?

Which presidents delivered the longest and the shortest State of the Unions? It depends on your measuring stick.

Based on word count, President George Washington’s delivered the shortest speech on record in 1790, before the annual message was even dubbed the State of the Union. Washington’s speech to a joint session of Congress measured in at 1,089 words, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Not every president has delivered an oral message, however. After President Thomas Jefferson eschewed a speech in favor of a written message to Congress in 1801, it took more than a century before President Woodrow Wilson revived the tradition of an in-person speech in 1913.

Dating back to 1964, the shortest oral delivery of a State of the Union was President Ronald Reagan’s 31-minute speech in 1986, according to The American Presidency Project at the University of California, Santa Barbara. The Congressional Research Service noted that speech still had a word count about three times as long as Washington’s inaugural annual message.

The longest written message to date belongs to President Jimmy Carter, who delivered a 33,667-word written State of the Union in 1981. In his final State of the Union in 2000, President Bill Clinton set the high watermark for an in-person speech at just under 90 minutes.

President Donald Trump’s 80-minute average is the longest of all presidents dating to 1964, according to the American Presidency Project.

– Rick Rouan

Why is this Biden’s first State of the Union?

The concept of an annual update from the president to members of Congress has existed as long as the presidency. President George Washington delivered the first of what was then called the “Annual Message” in 1790.

That is rooted in the constitutional requirement to provide an update “from time to time.” The speech was not formally named the State of the Union until 1947, according to the Congressional Research Service.

But recent tradition has been for presidents to not deliver a formal State of the Union in the year they were inaugurated but instead to simply speak before a joint session of Congress.

President Joe Biden did that in 2021, as the six presidents before him had done in their inauguration years. That means Biden’s 2022 address will be his first formal State of the Union.

– Rick Rouan

