President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden to visit Florida building collapse (PA Wire)

President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden are set to travel to Surfside, Florida to visit the families of victims of the collapsed Miami-area condominium tower.

The announcement of their trip came after 11 people were confirmed dead on Monday following the fall which appeared to affect one leg of the L-shaped tower on June 24.

Biden has offered federal help and extended his concerns to the community as people “grieve their lost loved ones and wait anxiously as search and rescue efforts continue.”

My heart is with the community of Surfside as they grieve their lost loved ones and wait anxiously as search and rescue efforts continue.



Yesterday I spoke with Gov. DeSantis to let him know that we are ready to provide assistance as needed by state and local officials. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 26, 2021

The emergency declaration the president approved authorises the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts, reimburse response costs, provide equipment and resources to assist with debris removal.

Support also includes providing temporary shelter and housing to alleviate the hardship and suffering for those who have been displaced.

A estimated 150 more people are reported to still be missing including a British mother, her husband and their one-year-old daughter.

11 people were confirmed dead on Monday following the fall which appeared to affect one leg of the L-shaped tower on June 24 (Getty Images)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Bidens will use the visit to thank the heroic first responders, search and rescue teams, and everyone who has been working tirelessly around the clock.

They will also “meet with the families who have been forced to endure this terrible tragedy waiting in anguish and heartbreak for word of their loved ones.

The White House secretary said in a statement: “They want to thank the heroic first responders, search and rescue teams, and everyone who has been working tirelessly around the clock and meet with the families who have been forced to endure this terrible tragedy waiting in anguish and heartbreak for word of their loved ones.”

Story continues

Read More

UK/EU agri-food rules deal ‘obvious choice’ for reducing NI Protocol checks

Trump launches series of revenge rallies

British mother among missing in Miami building collapse