President Halimah, PM Lee send condolences to Jokowi on his mother's passing

Indonesian President Joko Widodo. (PHOTO: Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

SINGAPORE — Singapore President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Indonesian President Joko Widodo to convey their condolences on the passing of his mother, Ibu Sudjiatmi Notomihardjo.

Sudjiatmi passed away in Surakarta, Central Java, on Wednesday (25 March) at the age of 77. She was laid to rest on Thursday in the family cemetery in Gondangrejo, Karanganyar, also in Central Java.

President Joko, popularly known as Jokowi, is the eldest of four children. He has three younger sisters.

In her written condolence statement to her Indonesian counterpart, President Halimah said, “My husband Mohamed and I were saddened by the passing of your beloved mother Ibu Sudjiatmi Notomihardjo.

“We extend our deepest condolences, and hope that you and your family will find solace and strength during this difficult time.”

PM Lee also passed on his and his wife Ho Ching’s condolences, saying in his statement, “Ho Ching and I send our deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved mother, Ibu Sudjiatmi Notomihardjo.

“Although we never had the opportunity to meet Ibu Sudjiatmi, we know what it is like to lose a parent, and the grief and pain that you must be feeling. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.”

