President Greg Abbott? Wake up, America, Orwell Abbott is gunning for the White House

Gov. Greg Abbott is still waking up every morning searching for new ways to set fire to Washington – and how to make Texas the headquarters for everything the Trump movement unleashed.

But make no mistake, he and advisers in downtown Austin are talking right now about how to hawk him as a national candidate. How to sell him outside Texas. How to make sure that every one of his policy thunderclaps doesn’t derail his naked political ambitions.

Even as former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (or, hey now, Matthew McConaughey) thinks about toppling him in Texas, Abbott remains laser focused on shouting that the Biden administration continues to bungle almost everything – especially the tragedies that always grip migrants along the Mexican border.

Abbott's battle preparation

And he’s still racing to tout bill after bill shrewdly designed to directly confront the Biden White House and the Democratic national machine: Blocking abortions. Freeing millions more people to carry guns. Making it harder for some people to vote.

As Abbott and his aides meet at the hauntingly beautiful governor’s mansion, they are doing the political math and sharing the reconnaissance – especially about the countless Trump 2020 banners, posters and bumper stickers that never came down.

The ones on the iron gates to the big ranches outside Dallas, nailed to old cedar farmhouse fences near San Antonio or flying from the backs of muddy pickups in Houston. In Llano, a very small town outside Austin, there’s a bustling “Trump store” with a big board out front that has daily messages belittling President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (and vaccines).

Gov. Greg Abbott in San Antonio, Texas, in March, 2020.

It’s Abbott’s base and his advisers routinely pitch him fresh, daily ways to expand it by painting him as the gunslinger who’ll free Americans to take the law into their own hands: His new Texas abortion law deputizes citizens by offering $10,000 rewards if they successfully go after an abortion provider. Abbott’s voting bill deputizes Texans by giving poll watchers expanded autonomy to roam around voting sites. Abbott’s gun bill deputizes almost the entire adult population in Texas by allowing people to carry guns without a permit.

Story continues

Jill Lawrence: California recall lesson: Telling the truth about Republicans and COVID is a winner

At watering holes where the strategists gather, the whispers are increasingly about what kind of a national candidate Abbott could be. The operatives start by examining Abbott’s path to power: He was elected by playing religiously to his state's myth-addicted sense of itself – a certain Texas exceptionalism. Abbott’s always known that the self-congratulatory self-image is pretty much mandated in Texas: School children take required history classes telling them they live in the ultimate go-it-alone, to-hell-with-Washington outpost.

Abbott caters to the American far right

Of course, one thing Abbot hasn’t mandated in Texas is the use of masks. He still makes sure to appear without one at his public events, even after he caught COVID-19 in August. People who know him say that he seems blissfully secure when he roams the state – that he often looks like someone who believes he has built up antibodies to both the virus and Democrats.

Maybe it’s because he is bolstered by the political intelligence telling him that he holds a really big card, the ultimate ace. That large numbers of Texas Latinos, once presumed to be loyal Democrats, had cast their votes for Donald Trump. And if he enters the national race, maybe he could win even more Latinos.

The Editorial Board: George Orwell, meet Greg Abbott: Texas abortion law is an un-American infringement of rights

Until then, the hardcore narrative is being tested daily in Austin. It’s the one that suggests Greg Abbott has always been unafraid to be in a state of perpetual, personal insurrection against Washington.

He and his team are not worried about Beto O’Rourke or Matthew McConaughey.

They’re thinking hard about how Donald Trump won the Oval Office.

Bill Minutaglio is the author of “A Single Star and Bloody Knuckles: A History of Politics and Race in Texas” as well as several other books, including the first biography of President George W. Bush (“First Son” for Times Books). He was awarded a PEN Literary Award and The Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Award from the University of Texas.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas is the base for Greg Abbott's bid for Trump voters, White House