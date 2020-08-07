The President of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT), William Lenehan, Just Bought 1.2% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) President, William Lenehan, recently bought US$100k worth of stock, for US$24.99 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 1.2%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Four Corners Property Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by President William Lenehan was not the only time they bought Four Corners Property Trust shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$17.79 per share in a US$201k purchase. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$24.96. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 24.52k shares worth US$470k. But they sold 4.60k shares for US$143k. In total, Four Corners Property Trust insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume More

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Four Corners Property Trust insiders own about US$17m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Four Corners Property Trust Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Four Corners Property Trust we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Four Corners Property Trust (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

