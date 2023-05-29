President Erdoğan’s victory is a challenge for the West

Erdogan poster - HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

There was a good deal of wishful thinking ahead of the Turkish general election that the authoritarian rule of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was drawing to a close. But he confounded predictions by emerging ahead in the first round of voting two weeks ago and then won outright in Sunday’s run-off.

Since 2003, he has held the posts of either prime minister or president and now, aged 69, has at least five more years in power. His longevity is all the more remarkable given the recent spate of calamities to befall Turkey, including rampant inflation and the botched handling of the aftermath of February’s devastating earthquake.

President Erdoğan’s ability to outmanoeuvre his critics was helped by the almost total control he wields over the media in Turkey, which led international observers to call the election unfair. Most dissident opinion has been shut down over the years, with the intimidation and imprisonment of political opponents and journalists.

Yet President Erdoğan’s carefully cultivated image as the hard man of the region saw off the challenge from a six-party opposition alliance headed by Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. The vanquished politicians have cause to fear another crackdown despite Mr Erdoğan’s pledge to work for Turkish unity. He has shown no inclination to reach out either to secularists or to the Kurds and, despite the closeness of the vote, used his victory speech to ridicule his opponents.

Many Western leaders had hoped to see the back of President Erdoğan, but they must now find a way to live with the new reality given Turkey’s importance as a strategic regional power and a Nato member. However, Mr Erdoğan’s commitment to the military alliance is fickle – he is blocking Sweden’s membership of Nato, claiming that it harbours Kurdish terrorists. The Turkish president also retains a relationship with Vladimir Putin that helped open up Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea. He might yet help to broker a deal to end the war.

President Erdoğan is seen as an Islamist, yet his strength derives from tapping into Turkish nationalism, not religion. Monday was the anniversary of the capture of Constantinople in 1453 by the Ottomans, a history that President Erdoğan has played up during his time in office. This appeal to cultural nostalgia proved to be a winning approach, but whether it will unite a deeply divided country is another matter.

