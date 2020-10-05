If the president engages in risky behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic, can the Secret Service – or anyone – stop him?

Patricia Beckford Acheson can empathize with the Secret Service detail protecting President Donald Trump.

Acheson was among the first women assigned to the agency's permanent protection detail, spending more than three years protecting then-Vice President George H.W. Bush in the early 1980s.

"Our biggest fear was the lone assassin, but things have changed so much," the retired agent told USA TODAY. "Now they are dealing with organized terrorism and with COVID. The threats against a president nowadays are mind-boggling."

Agents make safety recommendations that generally are accepted. If not, such as in the case of presidents exiting limousines to greet crowds, some kind of mutual accommodations usually are made. The bottom line is that the president makes the call.

"Ultimately, our job is not to say 'no,' it is to protect," Acheson said.

'Ups and downs': Doctors say Trump is improving while hospitalized

Former Secret Service directors W. Ralph Basham and Lewis Merletti said the White House medical office is responsible for providing advice and recommendations on the potential threat posed by disease and other health issues, which are factored into the overall security plan. Basham said the security and health challenge posed by the coronavirus is unprecedented.

“We are in uncharted waters,” said Basham, who served as director from 2003 to 2006. "We haven’t seen anything like this before."

Basham's sentiments were underscored Sunday, when Trump, accompanied by an elaborate Secret Service detail, briefly exited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a drive by flag-waving supporters outside at parade pace.

The impromptu public relations move required masked Secret Service agents to drive the infected president inside the close confines of an armored SUV.

Forget those made-for-TV moments when agents hustle a balking president into a bunker. They may push the president out of immediate harm's way, but longer-term decisions are subject to presidential approval. How well they are received often depends on the relationship between the president and his protective detail, former Secret Service director John Magaw said.

"You have to be careful because you don’t want to cry wolf, but you also want to be clear about any concerns you may have," Magaw said.

Trump invited dozens of politicians and high-profile dignitaries to the White House Rose Garden on Sept. 26 to introduce Amy Coney Barrett as his pick to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the nation's high court. Many at the gathering did not wear masks, and social distancing was not apparent. Audience members sat in chairs packed next to each other, and some of them exchanged hugs. After that, the president and at least seven others tested positive for COVID-19.

The Secret Service declined to comment.

"I feel so badly because agents have a job, and they are sworn to do it and they will do it," Acheson said. "But how do you protect someone from COVID?"

Not just Trump: US records the most daily infections in nearly 2 months

Trump took a three-month hiatus from large public rallies starting in March. That ended with a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20 that drew a far-from-capacity crowd to the 19,000-seat BOK Center. The New York Times, citing unnamed sources, said two Secret Service agents tested positive in Tulsa. Other campaign events featuring little or no social distancing followed.

“If he wants to do something, then we will do everything in our power to make sure that it can be done safely and securely," Magaw said. "The bottom line, it’s his call.”

Few attendees wear masks as President Donald Trump introduces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House on Sept 26. More

Ogbonnaya Omenka, an assistant professor who specializes in public health at Butler University's college of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, told USA TODAY that in an "ideal world," such gatherings would not take place in the virus climate.

Story continues