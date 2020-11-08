President-elect Joe Biden, VP-elect Kamala Harris talk of unity, healing in acceptance speeches

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden delivered a celebratory message but also a message of healing for the nation in his first remarks Saturday following a bitter and divisive battle for the presidency.

“America has always been shaped by inflection points, by moments in time we’ve made hard decisions about who we are and what we want to be,” Biden said at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, where the horns from hundreds of cars and cheers could be heard between his words. “Folks, we stand at an inflection point.”

Biden’s remarks came as President Donald Trump continues to contest the results of the cliffhanger election, arguing without evidence that hundreds of thousands of votes are in question. His address, in addition to setting the tone for a Biden transition and presidency, were a symbol that the Democrat was working to move the nation past the contentious election.

The former vice president sought to drive that message home from the very beginning of his remarks – saying voters had delivered a “clear victory, a convincing victory.”

“Folks, the people of this nation have spoken,” he said.

Reciting one of his slogans from the campaign trail, Biden said he ran for president for all Americans, not just Democrats.

“For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment,” Biden said. “I've lost a couple of times myself. But now let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again."

Biden was introduced by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, wearing all white in nod to the suffragist movement. The first woman vice president, Harris said she wouldn’t be the last.

“Every little girl that’s watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities,” she said.

Biden quotes Catholic hymn 'On Eagle's Wings' in his acceptance speech

President-elect Joe Biden, the nation's second Catholic president after John F. Kennedy, recalled the Catholic hymn "On Eagle's Wings," a song he said was important to his family and his deceased son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

"It captures the faith that sustains me, which I believe sustains America. And I hope and I hope I can provide some comfort and solace," he told the crowd before reciting the hymn. "And he will raise you up on eagle's wings, bear you on the breath of dawn. Make you to shine like the sun and hold you in the palm of his hand."

During the campaign, President Donald Trump accused Biden of being "against God" despite the devout Catholic's frequent references to his faith. Biden, who has often talked about how his Catholic faith helped him survive the death of his first wife and their daughter in a 1972 car crash, dismissed Trump's comments as an attempt at making a cynical appeal to religious conservatives.

As he wrapped his remarks on Saturday, Biden recalled his grandfather telling him to "keep the faith" before adding that his grandmother chimed in, "no Joey, spread it. Spread the faith."

— Courtney Subramanian

Black Lives Matter Plaza the scene of celebration

Music is blasting as hundreds of people are cheer, dance, light fireworks and pop champagne in the streets of Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. The mood is jubilant even as some in the crowd pull away to watch President-Elect Joe Biden delivered a speech on their cell phones.

Police blocked off several streets and stores banks and businesses are boarded up surrounding the plaza which is just blocks away from the White House.

Mary Philips, an independent contractor, said she came to the plaza earlier this week and has been here for several hours today to celebrate. Philips said she’s felt spiritually broken over the past four years under President Trump, but the news of Biden’s election brought “exuberance and relief.”

“We’ve been waiting for this for four years,” she said “It was important for us to come down here, important for us to be as citizens together again in the same jubilation and expression in getting rid of the resident.”

Philips, who is Native American, said she was particularly proud the Native community had” come out in droves” to vote for Biden and hopes under the new administration they will be able to undo some of the damage that was done under Trump.

