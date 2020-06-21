President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
It’s been a quiet morning for President Donald Trump, who spent Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma at his first mass rally in months.
But the Commander-in-Tweet took some time out to salute the nation’s fathers. Trump, of course, is the father of five, including Ivanka, Barron, Donald Jr., Tiffany, and Eric.
In an earlier proclaimation, the President noted, “By raising children to be happy, productive, and responsible adults, fathers play a critical role in shaping our society. Our fathers set an example for us of how to be our best in every aspect of our lives. They are integral to raising future generations of Americans who will continue to build an ever-stronger nation.”
We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1274734362194518016
