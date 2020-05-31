President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Click here to read the full article.

Winston Churchill once noted, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” President Donald Trump is facing one now, as at least 30 US cities have erupted in violent protests over the death of Minnaepolis man George Floyd in police custody.

Today, Trump’s tweetstorm was taking advantage of that crisis to point a finger at his Democratic opponents.

So far, Trump has veered in several directions in his messaging. He has voiced the expected sympathy for George Floyd and called for calm. He has also indicated that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” and waxed rhapsodic over the possibilities of vicious dogs attacking those who might have breached the White House lawn in Washington, DC protests.

Today’s early tweetstorm focused on the National Guard, which has been turned out in Minnesota, Los Angeles and several other cities. The Commander-in-Tweet used that success to underline the initially week response by local officials to the uprisings, and to suggest that Democratic-run cities and states should emulate those tactics.

We will have more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

The Lamestream Media is doing everything within their power to foment hatred and anarchy. As long as everybody understands what they are doing, that they are FAKE NEWS and truly bad people with a sick agenda, we can easily work through them to GREATNESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020





The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020





Other Democrat run Cities and States should look at the total shutdown of Radical Left Anarchists in Minneapolis last night. The National Guard did a great job, and should be used in other States before it is too late! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020





Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night. The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly. Should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020





The National Guard has been released in Minneapolis to do the job that the Democrat Mayor couldn’t do. Should have been used 2 days ago & there would not have been damage & Police Headquarters would not have been taken over & ruined. Great job by the National Guard. No games! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020





