President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Things have apparently simmered down in Washington, DC, but things are heating up in President Donald Trump’s Sunday tweetstorm.

The Commander-in-Tweet responded to General Colin Powell’s attacks on him, terming him “a real stiff,” among other descriptors, and reminding of Powell’s claims of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

He also positioned Joe Biden and his “radical” Democrats as an advocate of defunding the police.

Amid the rhetoric, there was also news that the National Guard would be standing down in Washington, DC after several nights of protests.

Well add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

Retired bureaucrats hate President Trump because he’s draining the swamp and ending the corruption that pads their retirement accounts! — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) June 7, 2020





At the request of @SenJohnKennedy & @SenBillCassidy of the Great State of Louisiana, I will be approving & signing today an EMERGENCY DECLARATION which will help with all aspects of the big storm that is currently hitting your shores. FEMA is already there. God Bless You! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020





Somebody please tell highly overrated Colin Powell that I will have gotten almost 300 Federal Judges approved (a record), Two Great Supreme Court Justices, rebuilt our once depleted Military, Choice for Vets, Biggest Ever Tax & Regulation Cuts, Saved Healthcare & 2A, & much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020





Fantastic job on @foxandfriends by new Republican Superstar @SeanParnellUSA, running for Congress (with my complete & total Endorsement) against a Crazy Nancy Pelosi Puppet (who has done nothing!), & a slightly older Republican Superstar, @GovMikeHuckabee. Thank you to both! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020





Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden. Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction?” They didn’t, but off we went to WAR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020





Not only will Sleepy Joe Biden DEFUND THE POLICE, but he will DEFUND OUR MILITARY! He has no choice, the Dems are controlled by the Radical Left. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020





I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control. They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020





Sleepy Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats want to “DEFUND THE POLICE”. I want great and well paid LAW ENFORCEMENT. I want LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020





.@CNN & MSDNC are doing everything possible to “inflame” the crowd. Fortunately they have a very small audience! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020





Much smaller crowd in D.C. than anticipated. National Guard, Secret Service, and D.C. Police have been doing a fantastic job. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020





