President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump unleashed a Category 5 tweetstorm today, tweeting and retweeting more than 70 messages in his regular Sunday communications.

The Commander-in-Tweet focused on the continuing chaos in Portland, Oregon in his early messages, chiding that city’s Mayor Ted Wheeler for refusing to allow federal intervention to quell the disturbances. Wheeler’s condo complex has since been taken over by left-wing protesters who wish to oust him, and ongoing street clashes resulted in the death of a man on Saturday night.

Trump also touted his rising poll numbers after the Republican National Convention, and threatened Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to clean up that city’s massive wave of protests or accept the National Guard to do so.

We’ll have more communications as they come in. The tweetstorm so far:

LAW & ORDER!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

















Their minds are gone!!! https://t.co/4KMtQSvF5z — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020





.@MayorBowser should arrest these agitators and thugs!Clean up D.C. or the Federal Government will do it for you. Enough!!! @MayorBowser https://t.co/45RzrDqw1q — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020





The National Guard is Ready, Willing and Able. All the Governor has to do is call! https://t.co/iRe5ExgRGO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020





Tone down the language, but TRUE! https://t.co/CcdNwlLsb3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020





This is where his crazed leaders are taking their puppet! https://t.co/ZdJzr2UQre — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020





Thank you Lisa. Well stated!!! https://t.co/k0urkflQdx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020





Thank you. We will not let them down! https://t.co/IOAVJpJji5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020





Play Football Big Ten! https://t.co/tlMFxv2mvx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020









Disgraceful Anarchists. We are watching them closely, but stupidly protected by the Radical Left Dems! https://t.co/IvuIh6cRz5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020





Democrat “Leadership” has no clue. Request help now….Problem Over!!! https://t.co/Jifo9JwTD0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020





ANTIFA is a Radical Left group that only wants bad things for our Country. They are supported by $FOOLS! https://t.co/Be8avd2wPL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020





Wheeler is incompetent, much like Sleepy Joe Biden. This is not what our great Country wants. They want Safety & Security, and do NOT want to Defund our Police! https://t.co/lZigDBjvKJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020





Our great National Guard could solve these problems in less than 1 hour. Local authorities must ask before it is too late. People of Portland, and other Democrat run cities, are disgusted with Schumer, Pelosi, and thier local “leaders”. They want Law & Order! https://t.co/f6LOKcf7BU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020





The big backlash going on in Portland cannot be unexpected after 95 days of watching and incompetent Mayor admit that he has no idea what he is doing. The people of Portland won’t put up with no safety any longer.The Mayor is a FOOL. Bring in the National Guard! https://t.co/bM6ypak94t — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020





Everything a Governor asked the Federal Government for with respect to the Pandemic, they got. They all said, on tape, the Federal government did a great job. Governor Cuomo used the word “phenomenal.” The Task Force worked well with the States. Feds bailed out many States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020





