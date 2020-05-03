President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Click here to read the full article.

It’s Sunday, a time when many people’s thoughts turns to religion. President Donald Trump seemed to be on that track in one of his tweets today. Although the word “lo” was not used, it seemed taken from more ancient times, talking about “a great and powerful plague.”

Before that, the Commander-in-Tweet managed a shout-out to Mike Tyson, the Trump Turnberry golf course, and a few polls showing favorable results. On the flip side, the usual suspects of the media, Nancy Pelosi and fake news were taken to the woodshed.

We’ll update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

….And then came a Plague, a great and powerful Plague, and the World was never to be the same again! But America rose from this death and destruction, always remembering its many lost souls, and the lost souls all over the World, and became greater than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020





So nice to see this great honor. Thank you (but haven’t played golf in a long time)! https://t.co/FfJyUmRdGi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020





Going well despite the Fake News! https://t.co/WXqcomjahx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020





Concast (@NBCNews) and Fake News @CNN are going out of their way to say GREAT things about China. They are Chinese puppets who want to do business there. They use USA airwaves to help China. The Enemy of the People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2020









96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Thank you! Also, just out, highest ever Approval Rating overall in the new Gallup Poll, and shows “Trump beating Sleepy Joe Biden.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020





Some things never get old! https://t.co/0GHkJjNbZL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

























Hopefully our Country will soon mend. We are all missing our wonderful rallies, and many other things! https://t.co/LX8TyBzsXO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020





Many complaints coming in about Maine. I love that State, won Maine 2 – Don’t make the cure worse than the problem itself. That can happen, you know! https://t.co/XsAiTWDx44 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020





The Fake News doesn’t show real polls. Lamestream Media is totally CORRUPT, the Enemy of the People! https://t.co/Agwb3u5QFd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020





Border Wall is going up FAST. Over 172 miles already built. 450 miles by early next year, or sooner! Dems want OPEN BORDERS. I want STRONG BORDERS! https://t.co/ZvOo2xYdom — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020





.@PeteHegseth “Oh bye the way, I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during Impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside.” @foxandfriends He was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020





