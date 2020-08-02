President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Sunday morning saw President Donald Trump again head to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA. for his regular weekend outing.

Before heading out to the links, the Commander-in-Tweet delivered several retweets of supportive pundits and two original messages.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

More from Deadline

The first original noted how other countries are faring in the pandemic compared to the US, citing Melbourne, Australia as the prime example. The other forecast a backlash to his recent executive order on drug prices.

We’ll post more communications as they arrive later today. The tweetstorm so far:

When you see the Drug Companies taking massive television ads against me, forget what they say (which is false), YOU KNOW THAT DRUG PRICES ARE COMING DOWN, BIG. Favored Nations Clause means USA will pay the lowest price of any nation in the World. Never done before. Watch!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2020





Big China Virus breakouts all over the World, including nations which were thought to have done a great job. The Fake News doesn’t report this. USA will be stronger than ever before, and soon! https://t.co/pZwjvgmVTO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2020





Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.