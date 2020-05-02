President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Click here to read the full article.

President Donald Trump is disputing published reports saying there are not enough coronavirus tests available to ensure the safety of all members of Congress.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Both Politico and the New York Times posted stories over the past few days saying congressional physician, Dr. Brian Monahan, has warned there is not sufficient testing capacity for all 100 senators, when they return to session Monday.

More from Deadline

In a Friday article, the New York Times said that while President Trump and his close aides are “tested repeatedly” for COVID-19, some members of Congress will be out of luck when they come back to Washington. Meanwhile, Politico published a similar report Thursday, saying “coronavirus tests will be available for staffers and senators who are ill, but not enough to proactively test all 100 senators.”

President Trump had major problems with the articles. On Saturday morning, he took to Twitter to insist there’s a “tremendous” amount of coronavirus tests available for senators.

“There is tremendous CoronaVirus testing capacity in Washington for the Senators returning to Capital Hill on Monday. Likewise the House, which should return but isn’t because of Crazy Nancy P. The 5 minute Abbott Test will be used. Please inform Dr. Brian P. Monahan. @MarkMeadows,” Trump tweeted and tagged his new chief of staff, former Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.).

Here’s the president’s tweetstorm for Saturday:

Story continues

There is tremendous CoronaVirus testing capacity in Washington for the Senators returning to Capital Hill on Monday. Likewise the House, which should return but isn’t because of Crazy Nancy P. The 5 minute Abbott Test will be used. Please inform Dr. Brian P. Monahan. @MarkMeadows — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020





96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Thank you! Also, just out, highest ever Approval Rating overall in the new Gallup Poll, and shows “Trump beating Sleepy Joe Biden.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020









Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.