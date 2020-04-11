President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Bruce Haring
Deadline

Click here to read the full article.

President Donald Trump got a late start on his regular weekend tweetstorm, but has roared back to life with a few cheers for his efforts and broadsides against perceived enemies.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The Commander-in-Tweet noted a pundit’s praise of his trade deal with Japan, and defiantly promised, “WE WILL BUILD IT AGAIN!” It, of course, is the economy, which has taken a pounding over the last month and teeters on the brink.

More from Deadline

The “Lamestream Media” came in for its traditional pounding, the President noting how few stories criticizing him cite on-the-record sources. Instead, he insisted, the stories are made up “to defame and disparage.”

Trump faces a tough decision in the days ahead on whether he should set a firm date for the country’s businesses to return. He originally targeted Easter Sunday (tomorrow), but then bumped it back. Pressure is mounting as state unemployment systems are strained, even as the first checks from the CARES Act stimulus program begin to arrive.

We’ll post more Presidential communications as they arrive. The tweetstorm so far:






Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

What to Read Next