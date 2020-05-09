President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Bruce Haring
Deadline

Click here to read the full article.

A small but strategically important congressional run-off election in a Los Angeles suburb has captured President Donald Trump’s attention this morning.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

On Tuesday, a special election to replace former Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill in California’s 25th Congressional District will be held. Hill resigned under pressure after admitting to sexual relations with a staffer and engaging in a throuple with her.

More from Deadline

The runoff will pit Democratic Assemblywoman and attorney Christy Smith against Republican fighter pilot Mike Garcia. The winner gets to serve the remainder of Hill’s term, which expires in November.

The 25th congressional district includes most of northern Los Angeles county and part of eastern Ventura County.Palmdale, Santa Clarita, Lancaster and Simi Valley, as well as parts of the northern San Fernando Valley are in the district.

The relatively small prize at stake is important because Republican Garcia appears to be leading in the race. A victory by the Republican in solid blue California in a district that went heavily Democratic in the last two elections would be an upset with national ramifications.

President Trump weighed in via Twitter today with his support of Garcia, hinting that California Democrats will somehow try to steal the election.

We’ll post more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1259155620713975810






Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

What to Read Next

Back