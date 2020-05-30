President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Click here to read the full article.

President Donald Trump’s early Saturday tweetstorm took an oddly aggressive position, as the nation’s cities continued to erupt in protest over the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd earlier this week while in police custody.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Late on Friday, Trump was still trying to deal with the fallout of his Thursday tweet that “looting leads to shooting,” which sparked more outrage and escalated passions. Trump tried to walk back its impact on Friday, saying that “It was spoken as a fact, not as a statement. It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd!”

More from Deadline

However, protests outside the White House on Friday night seemed to indicate that people were not buying that explanation. Trump praised the Secret Service for its handling of the protests, and alluded to the awful fate awaiting any protester who made it past the White House barriers, citing “vicious dogs,” among other defenses.

He also called out Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser for not assisting the White House in quelling the protests, which he blamed today on “ANTIFA and the Radical Left.”

We’ll post more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

It’s ANTIFA and the Radical Left. Don’t lay the blame on others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020





Story continues

Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis will never be mistaken for the late, great General Douglas McArthur or great fighter General George Patton. How come all of these places that defend so poorly are run by Liberal Democrats? Get tough and fight (and arrest the bad ones). STRENGTH! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020





These are “Organized Groups” that have nothing to do with George Floyd. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020





….got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard – didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020





….good practice.” As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you! On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved. “Not their job.” Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020





The professionally managed so-called “protesters” at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020





Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.