President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Bruce Haring
Deadline

President Donald Trump’s early tweetstorm today commemorated D-Day and the Allied invasion of Normandy, the catalyst for victory in the European theater of World War II.

He also retweeted the White House account’s memorial on this day, spotlighted an endorsement for the economy’s jobs report, and took a stab at a current nemesis, Antifa.

We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:





