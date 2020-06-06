President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Click here to read the full article.

President Donald Trump’s early tweetstorm today commemorated D-Day and the Allied invasion of Normandy, the catalyst for victory in the European theater of World War II.

He also retweeted the White House account’s memorial on this day, spotlighted an endorsement for the economy’s jobs report, and took a stab at a current nemesis, Antifa.

We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:





On June 6, 1944, our Greatest Generation bravely stormed the beaches of Normandy. "Those who fought here won a future for our nation. They won the survival of our civilization. And they showed us the way to love, cherish, and defend our way of life for many centuries to come." pic.twitter.com/XbrWIkXFfl — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 6, 2020





May saw the BIGGEST JOBS INCREASE EVER. This jobs report serves as an emphatic reminder about the strength of @realDonaldTrump’s record. He built the greatest economy once, and now he is doing it again! https://t.co/CEvQZMNhpK — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 6, 2020





Riot gear or military control is not necessary because ANTIFA & other Wacko groups of Anarchists aren’t present to cause trouble. Incredible people. Thank you Maine! https://t.co/KGOcoQORMg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2020





