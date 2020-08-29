President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump is on the move again today. Fresh off a visit to New Hampshire, Trump is headed to Lake Charles, Louisiana and Orange, Texas. The agenda is to survey storm damage from Hurricane Laura and get updates on relief efforts. .

Before heading out, the Commander-in-Tweet had a bunch of things to talk about, including several candidate endorsements, a critique of Washington, DC and Portland governance, and ratings for the Democratic convention versus the Republicans.

We’ll have more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

I saved the Iron Range from the Obama Closure. We opened it up again, proudly. Also sent the National Guard the Minneapolis to squelch a big problem. It worked, and quickly!!! https://t.co/v8mkiawBy5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020





Steve has my Complete and Total support. HE IS GREAT! https://t.co/Mbnp96Lu0x — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020













Dan has my Complete and Total Endorsement. We need Dan in Washington! https://t.co/yWCD1ALgpY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020









Another Democrat run city. They are a real mess! https://t.co/i8Iu4h0TXp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020





The Fake News doesn’t want to report these numbers. The @latimes and others believed the Crooked Dems before the real numbers came out. Too bad we don’t have honest reporting when it comes to “Trump”. Phony sources, they say anything and think they get away with it. November 3rd. https://t.co/gyHx898DXn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020













My Campaign, despite all of the Fake News, Fake Books, and pathetic reporting written about me and it, has more spirit and enthusiasm than ever before, including the great and wonderful Campaign of 2016! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020





Wow! Despite the Democrats views across TV and online lie (Con!), we had 147.9 million, the Republican National Convention blew the Democrat National Convention AWAY. Not even close! Just like their lies on Russia, Football (PLAY!) and everything else! NOVEMBER 3rd. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020





The Democrats see chaos as their way while President Trump sees the Rule of Law. Mayor @kenblackwell Thank you Ken! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020





Kenosha has been very quiet for the third night in a row or, since the National Guard has shown up. That’s the way it works, it’s all very simple. Portland, with a very ungifted mayor, should request help from the Federal Government. If lives are endangered, we’re going in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020





