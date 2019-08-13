President Donald Trump says it's 'terrific' Curt Schilling may run for Congress in Arizona

Curt Schilling may run for Congress in Arizona. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

If former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling runs for Congress, he’ll have the support of the president. Donald Trump thinks it would be “terrific” if Schilling tried to run for Congress in Arizona.

The 52-year-old Schilling hinted at the possibility Monday, saying he is “absolutely considering” running for Congress in Arizona. Schilling said he wants to unseat a Democrat in the state, though he did not reveal what district he was considering.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Trump’s kind words shouldn’t come as a huge surprise considering how much Schilling has praised Trump’s presidency. Schilling endorsed Trump’s run for president in 2016, and became one of the biggest critics of Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton. Trump has returned the favor by publicly supporting Schilling’s bid for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

It’s not the first time Schilling teased a run at an elected position. In fact, Schilling has hinted at the possibility multiple times. He’s never gone through with it.

While Schilling has been an outspoken conservative voice, his opinions have gotten him in hot water in the past. Schilling was fired from ESPN for repeated violations of the company’s social media policy. Schilling shared an anti-transgender meme while with the company.

During the 2016 election cycle, Schilling commented, “OK, so much awesome here,” on a picture of a man wearing a shirt that suggested journalists should be hung. After joining Breitbart, Schilling had congressional candidate Paul Nehlen on his radio show. Nehlen has ties to white supremacy. In an effort to distance itself from Nehlen, Breitbart deleted that podcast.

Story continues

Given Schilling’s history of teasing runs and then backing off, it’s unclear whether he would actually go through with it this time. Perhaps Trump’s support will be the thing that pushes Schilling to stay in a race.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: