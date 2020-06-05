President Donald Trump says Drew Brees should not have apologized for anthem kneeling comments

President Donald Trump doesn’t like that Drew Brees apologized for comments he made this week about NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem.

Brees said Wednesday that he would “never agree” with anyone who would take a knee during the anthem to protest racial injustice. After waves of criticism, including from teammates and other NFL players, Brees apologized for his statements.

Friday afternoon, Trump said that he was a “big fan” of Brees but “he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad





I am a big fan of Drew Brees. I think he’s truly one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag. OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020