President Donald Trump performs coin toss for final time as president at Army-Navy

President Donald Trump made his final presidential visit to the Army-Navy game on Saturday.

Trump once again did the pregame coin toss ahead of the annual rivalry game between the two service academies. Trump has attended four Army-Navy games; once as president-elect in 2016 and as president in 2018 and 2019.

President Trump’s final Army-Navy coin toss as president. pic.twitter.com/okgnoR7ue8 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 12, 2020

Trump is the first president to attend an Army-Navy game at West Point. The two teams played at Army for the first time since 1943 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The game was slated to be in Philadelphia but Pennsylvania regulations wouldn’t permit the corps of midshipmen and cadets to attend the game. So the game was relocated to West Point so that allotments of students from both schools could attend.

If President-Elect Joe Biden attends the 2021 Army-Navy game he will be the 11th sitting president to attend one of the rivalry football games. The 2021 game is set to be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Before he went to the game, Trump had his helicopter fly him over a rally in Washington D.C. in support of efforts to overturn the election results. There has been no evidence of presidential election fraud and the Supreme Court declined Friday night to hear a Texas lawsuit designed to overturn the results in battleground states won by Biden.

President Donald Trump did the coin toss for the Army-Navy game on Saturday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

More from Yahoo Sports: