President Donald Trump is Now Tweeting About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

President Donald Trump is busy tweeting but not about the coronavirus pandemic's crushing weight on hospitals, the stimulus bill, or how his recent comments have affected the Asian American community. Instead, he's taken the time to comment on a report about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While hospitals around the country are begging for ventilators, masks, and gowns—which some fashion brands have been taking it upon themselves to provide—Donald Trump is making his POV known about news that the former senior royals have reportedly moved to Los Angeles. "I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom," he began the tweet from March 29. "It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On March 27, reports began to surface that Markle—a U.S. citizen—and her husband, Prince Harry moved with their son from their Vancouver home to Los Angeles, where her mom resides. They are said to be hunkered down at a “secluded compound” amid coronavirus concerns, though their reps have yet to comment officially.

Since the reported move, it's been announced that Markle secured her first Hollywood gig since stepping down from her senior royal duties to the crown. The former Suits actor lent her voice to Disneynature’s Elephant, which will begin streaming on Disney+ on April 3. People reports that the project will benefit Elephants Without Borders.

Back in late February, CBC News reported that Canada would no longer be paying for the royal couples' security. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to relocate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances," Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement. "The RCMP has been engaged with officials in the U.K. from the very beginning regarding security considerations."

Story continues

"As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as-needed basis. At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess to Canada intermittently since November 2019," the statement continued. "The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status."

TLDR, as the couple are no longer active members of the royal family (of course, they are still very much a part of the family and even retain their title of duke and duchess), the Canadian government was no longer obligated to provide funds for security. The Daily Mail reported on March 28 that similar rules are in place in the United States, which would require Prince Harry and Markle to ask Trump if they'd like to be considered for "diplomatic protection."

Guess we know the answer to that. Meanwhile, some people on Twitter would like to remind Trump that there's a pandemic going on.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

