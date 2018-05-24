President Donald Trump grants posthumous pardon to boxing legend Jack Johnson

Sporting News
Johnson, the first black heavyweight champion, was convicted of transporting a white woman across state lines in 1913.

In front of a number of current and former heavyweight boxing champions, President Donald Trump on Thursday pardoned Jack Johnson, the first black heavyweight champion, who was convicted of transporting a white woman across state lines in 1913.

Several politicians have petitioned for a pardon in honor of the 70th anniversary of Johnson's death, but Trump said it was actor Sylvester Stallone — who played the fictional boxer Rocky Balboa — who brought the issue to his attention.

Johnson took the heavyweight world title in 1908 when he defeated Canadian Tommy Burns, and later defeated James J. Jeffries in the “Fight of the Century” in 1910.

In 1912, Johnson was arrested under the Mann Act for taking his white girlfriend, Lucille Cameron, across state lines for "immoral" purposes. That case later fell apart, but Johnson was arrested under the same act soon after and convicted the following year by an all-white jury. He immediately fled the country before returning in 1920 to serve a one-year prison sentence.

Johnson died in a North Carolina car crash in 1946 at the age of 68. He was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame in 1954.

