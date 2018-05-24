President Donald Trump grants posthumous pardon to boxing legend Jack Johnson

In front of a number of current and former heavyweight boxing champions, President Donald Trump on Thursday pardoned Jack Johnson, the first black heavyweight champion, who was convicted of transporting a white woman across state lines in 1913.

Trump, flanked by Sly Stallone and Lennox Lewis, among other boxing greats, signs pardon of Jim Crow-era boxer Jack Johnson pic.twitter.com/1iEJsTLGJT — Justin Sink (@justinsink) May 24, 2018

Me and @BronzeBomber turning @TheSlyStallone into a knuckle sandwich. We are in DC for pardoning of Jack Johnson who was wrongfully convicted of violating #TheMannAct pic.twitter.com/2fRzllgnpd — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) May 24, 2018

Several politicians have petitioned for a pardon in honor of the 70th anniversary of Johnson's death, but Trump said it was actor Sylvester Stallone — who played the fictional boxer Rocky Balboa — who brought the issue to his attention.

Sylvester Stallone called me with the story of heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson. His trials and tribulations were great, his life complex and controversial. Others have looked at this over the years, most thought it would be done, but yes, I am considering a Full Pardon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

Johnson took the heavyweight world title in 1908 when he defeated Canadian Tommy Burns, and later defeated James J. Jeffries in the “Fight of the Century” in 1910.

In 1912, Johnson was arrested under the Mann Act for taking his white girlfriend, Lucille Cameron, across state lines for "immoral" purposes. That case later fell apart, but Johnson was arrested under the same act soon after and convicted the following year by an all-white jury. He immediately fled the country before returning in 1920 to serve a one-year prison sentence.

Johnson died in a North Carolina car crash in 1946 at the age of 68. He was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame in 1954.